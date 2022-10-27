Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday around 10 a.m. at the Starbucks in Morgan Hill’s Vineyard Shopping Center.

Police said the iPad contains valuable information to the owner, who is offering a reward for the return of the device. The iPad has been placed in “Lost” status and is unusable.

A man who purchased the iPad did not know the device was stolen, according to police. He identified as a white man with facial hair driving a red pickup truck.

The photo provided by Gilroy police (above) is not necessarily the suspect in this case. Police said this subject may have information about this theft.

The Starbucks where the transaction happened is located at 451 Vineyard Boulevard in Morgan Hill. It is located approximately 10 miles north of the Gilroy Library.

The man who purchased the iPad will not face legal consequences and is only considered a witness at this time. Police say anyone with knowledge of this case or the location of the iPad is asked to call the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350 (Case #22-4568).

