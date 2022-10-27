ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area Teams Take to Gridiron with Two Weeks Left in Regular Season

(Seguin) — The Fall weather is finally here for Friday Night Lights with 2 games left in the regular season. The Seguin Matadors host the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds tonight at Matador Stadium. Both teams are 4-1 in District 12-5A and are looking to improve their playoff position for Bi-District which starts in two weeks. Tonight is also Senior Night in Seguin. Kickoff between the Mats and Wagner is set for 7:30 this evening. We’ll have all the Matador play-by-play on KWED.
post-register.com

Lions clinch playoff berth in rout of Pieper￼

In what is likely his final home game, Lockhart senior Sean McKinney ran for 177 yards and six touchdowns as the Lions clinched a playoff berth with a 61-35 victory over Pieper Friday night on what turned out to be a somewhat chilly evening at Lions Stadium. Junior quarterback Ashton...
seguintoday.com

Wagner Uses Fast Start to Race Past Matadors on Friday Night

(Seguin) — The San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds jumped on the Seguin Matadors early and kept Seguin at bay in a 69-42 win at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Wagner scored touchdowns on their first three possessions in the first quarter while the Matadors went three-and-out on their first possession and turned the ball over on downs on two others as the Thunderbirds took a 20-0 lead after the game’s first 12 minutes. Wagner junior quarterback Cameron Smith took a snap and ran down the far sideline 81 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Thunderbird junior running back Juan’yae Taylor scored on runs of 33 and 39 yards in the quarter.
High School Football PRO

Somerset, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ktswblog.net

South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022

Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
San Antonio Current

25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors

Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
KSAT 12

Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting

San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
