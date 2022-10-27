(Seguin) — The San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds jumped on the Seguin Matadors early and kept Seguin at bay in a 69-42 win at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Wagner scored touchdowns on their first three possessions in the first quarter while the Matadors went three-and-out on their first possession and turned the ball over on downs on two others as the Thunderbirds took a 20-0 lead after the game’s first 12 minutes. Wagner junior quarterback Cameron Smith took a snap and ran down the far sideline 81 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Thunderbird junior running back Juan’yae Taylor scored on runs of 33 and 39 yards in the quarter.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO