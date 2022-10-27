Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
seguintoday.com
Area Teams Take to Gridiron with Two Weeks Left in Regular Season
(Seguin) — The Fall weather is finally here for Friday Night Lights with 2 games left in the regular season. The Seguin Matadors host the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds tonight at Matador Stadium. Both teams are 4-1 in District 12-5A and are looking to improve their playoff position for Bi-District which starts in two weeks. Tonight is also Senior Night in Seguin. Kickoff between the Mats and Wagner is set for 7:30 this evening. We’ll have all the Matador play-by-play on KWED.
post-register.com
Lions clinch playoff berth in rout of Pieper￼
In what is likely his final home game, Lockhart senior Sean McKinney ran for 177 yards and six touchdowns as the Lions clinched a playoff berth with a 61-35 victory over Pieper Friday night on what turned out to be a somewhat chilly evening at Lions Stadium. Junior quarterback Ashton...
seguintoday.com
Wagner Uses Fast Start to Race Past Matadors on Friday Night
(Seguin) — The San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds jumped on the Seguin Matadors early and kept Seguin at bay in a 69-42 win at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Wagner scored touchdowns on their first three possessions in the first quarter while the Matadors went three-and-out on their first possession and turned the ball over on downs on two others as the Thunderbirds took a 20-0 lead after the game’s first 12 minutes. Wagner junior quarterback Cameron Smith took a snap and ran down the far sideline 81 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Thunderbird junior running back Juan’yae Taylor scored on runs of 33 and 39 yards in the quarter.
Somerset, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSAT 12
UIW female student-athletes speak out against alleged inequities within Cardinals athletics department
SAN ANTONIO – Female student-athletes at the University of Incarnate Word are speaking out and sharing their frustrations with the way their teams are treated within the Cardinals athletics department. Two women’s soccer players read a five-page letter during a student-athlete advisory committee meeting on Monday evening that outlined...
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
San Antonio Current
25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors
Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location
The new store in Selma is part of a rapid expansion by the company, which has included spots in Houston, McAllen and College Station.
KSAT 12
Your Totals: Rainfall reports across South Central Texas following Friday morning’s storms
It didn’t come at the most convenient of times, but the rain we found in South Central Texas Friday morning was definitely needed!. A cold front sparked up a line of thunderstorms that pushed across the majority of the area and made for a pretty soggy morning commute in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Spotty, light rain in San Antonio Monday evening
It’s true: your little Frankensteins and goblins may run into a bit of light rain Monday night as they’re trick-or-treating. But Monday night’s rain chance will be more of a nuisance than anything, not amounting to much and there’s no concern for severe weather. Here’s what...
KSAT 12
Austin Mahone, Doc Watkins headline ‘Salute to Troops’ benefit at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio Nov. 11
SAN ANTONIO – The Tech Port Arena is hosting an event honoring local San Antonio veterans and active-duty military members. The function — Doc Watkins and Friends Salute to Troops — begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, right here in Military City USA. There are...
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
Tesla expands Texas footprint with 440K-square-foot warehouse in San Antonio
Tesla Inc. cinched up San Antonio's biggest industrial lease last quarter, closing on a 440,000-square-foot Far East Side space.
Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most-read stories covered restaurant openings, a lawsuit and the potential sale of a North Main staple.
KSAT 12
Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting
San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
