Kennewick, WA

Reid Schroeder wins week #10 Home Team Friday MVP

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – In the first round of IHSAA sectionals, Southridge senior Reid Schroeder dominated and was named week ten Home Team Friday MVP.

Schroeder led the team on the ground – the raiders RB brought in four touchdowns on 205 rushing yards. He helped Southridge advance to the next round of sectionals by taking down North Harrison, but he says it’s the team as a whole that helps him perform at such a high level.

“We’re real tight as a team,” said Schroeder. “Our team chemistry is something that I’ve seen our sophomore year, that was a tight tea and I see the same thing out of this team. And that team made it to semi-state so maybe we can see what we can do out of this team.”

“He want to be the best and he wants us to do well,” said Raiders head coach Scott Buening. “He’s one of the rare kids that when you’re around him, you play better. Not everybody has that trait and that ability but it’s pretty easy when one of your best players is also one of your hardest workers and a kid that everyone respects.”

Schroeder wins with 74 percent of the votes.

southridgeathletics.com

Southridge keeps running over Opponents

Southridge had the best of both worlds Friday gets 162 through the air and 346 on the ground for a total of 508 yds. Levi Neukam led the rushing core with 142 yds on 8 carries and 2 yds, O’Ryan Curry had 50 yds on 7 Carrie’s and 2 Td, Hudson Allen had 49 on 6 Carrie’s and a Td. Reid Schroeder gad 37 yds and 2 yds. Hudson Allen was 5 of 8 passing for 162 yds. Carter Harris led the receivers with 2 catches for 115 yds, Levi Neukam had 3 catches for 47 yds. The Defense would only yield 244 yds to the best back yard football team I’ve seen in many years. Tyler Fissel runaround in the backfired being perused by Raiders throwing with his right and left hands for 173 on 26 of 43 for 2 yds and one pick. Their ground was pretty much shut down as they were held to 71 yds on 32 Carry’s. Southridge will be on the road for the Sectional Championship down at the Jungle to take on the Heritage Hills Patriots. Go Raiders.
