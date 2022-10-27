Read full article on original website
Attorney General Ellison sues Shipt for misclassifying 'Shoppers' as independent contractors instead of employees
October 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against gig-economy company Shipt, Inc., alleging that it has misclassified its delivery workers — which it refers to as “Shoppers” — as independent contractors to avoid the cost of providing them with the employment protections guaranteed by Minnesota law. The announcement comes in conjunction with the filing of a similar lawsuit against Shipt by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. Both lawsuits challenge Shipt’s decision to misclassify workers to avoid labor costs.
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
Translated Hunting Regulations Available and No Child Left Inside 2023 Grants NOW OPEN - Apply by December 7, 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has translated the 2022 Minnesota Hunting Regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish. Based on recent research of Minnesota households, these languages are the four most common non-English, primary languages spoken in Minnesota homes. Accessible pdf files of the documents are available on the DNR website, but we have also printed several thousand hard copies of each of the versions of the Waterfowl Regulations, Hunting and Trapping Regulations, and the Deer Season Maps.
Small Business Development Center Announces Regional Host Centers for 2023-2025
St. Paul – The Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) today announced the results of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to host SBDC regional centers throughout Minnesota. A total of nine regional hosts were selected, including seven returning SBDC regional hosts and two newly awarded regional hosts.
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
Putting out the call for community reviewers
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is looking to recruit about 100 community members to serve as grant reviewers for competitive workforce development grant programs during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2022-23. We're committed to including more voices and perspectives in our grantmaking process – and including community reviewers is an important way to do this. We value the community reviewer process across the agency. We will involve community reviewers in our grantmaking decisions for other DEED divisions in the near future.
Red Lake ice anglers will see new emphasis on sanitation
The unofficial kickoff to the ice fishing season at Upper Red Lake is just one month away - long enough for civic organizers to assemble the pieces they've put together for their fight against incoming rubbish. The local Keep it Clean Committee will stage large dumpsters at four major resorts,...
Warriors Football Team unable to stop Wadena; still looking for first win of season - P23
The Red Lake Warriors Football Team played hard on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but were unable to stop Wadena in Red Lake.
