The White Earth Nation finalized the purchase of four troubled apartment buildings in Bemidji on Monday with plans to rehab the properties and turn them into a sober-living environment. The conditions at Ridgeway Court I & II have deteriorated rapidly over the past year after the previous owner, North Dakota-based NETA Property Management, effectively abandoned […]

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO