Dale Roderrick Bohn
March 24, 1968 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) Dale Roderrick Bohn, "Me me guey se" meaning "Little People", of the Bullhead Clan and of Cass Lake, MN journeyed to the spirit world on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. He was born March 24, 1968, in Big Fork, MN, the son of Mary Lou (Hardy) and Peter Bohn.
Bemidji State University to host opioid awareness and Narcan training Nov. 3
Bemidji State University will host an opioid awareness and Narcan training event Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. on campus in Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction. The training is part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week activities.
White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing
The White Earth Nation finalized the purchase of four troubled apartment buildings in Bemidji on Monday with plans to rehab the properties and turn them into a sober-living environment. The conditions at Ridgeway Court I & II have deteriorated rapidly over the past year after the previous owner, North Dakota-based NETA Property Management, effectively abandoned […] The post White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
Rodd "Shu Shine" Russell Smith I
September 30, 1969 ~ October 22, 2022 (age 53) Todd "Shu Shine" Russell Smith I, "Ishkodem Benaise" meaning "Fire of the Thunderbird" age 53, of the Bullhead Clan and Cass Lake, MN, unexpectedly started his path with the Lord on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from his home in Cass Lake. He was born September30, 1969, in Cass Lake, MN, the son of Mary Jo Smith and Clyde Monroe.
Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
