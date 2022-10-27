The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has translated the 2022 Minnesota Hunting Regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish. Based on recent research of Minnesota households, these languages are the four most common non-English, primary languages spoken in Minnesota homes. Accessible pdf files of the documents are available on the DNR website, but we have also printed several thousand hard copies of each of the versions of the Waterfowl Regulations, Hunting and Trapping Regulations, and the Deer Season Maps.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO