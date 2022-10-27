Read full article on original website
Yum Brands Reports Mixed Results as KFC and Taco Bell's Sales Rise
Yum Brands on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' expectations as the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its results. Revenue came in above expectations, however, with stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell chain. Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading. Here's what the company reported compared...
Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars
Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
Ford's October Sales Slide 10% Amid Supply Chain Issues
DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. sales last month declined by 10% as the automaker battled through supply chain issues that delayed shipments to dealers. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 158,327 new vehicles in October, which was off from nearly 176,000 units sold during the same month a year earlier. It was the second-straight month of year-over-year declines after two months of double-digit increases over subdued sales constrained by semiconductor shortages.
Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls
Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
Goldman Sachs Expects European Natural Gas Prices to Tumble 30% in the Coming Months
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is Europe's main benchmark for natural gas prices. It traded at around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs expects that price to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2023. Despite optimism on lower gas prices...
World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
Bed Bath & Beyond's Chief Customer and Technology Officer Resigns
Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned. It marks the latest leadership change at the embattled retailer. The company recently appointed interim CEO Sue Gove to the post permanently. Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned, marking the latest leadership change at...
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
Is the Era of Flexible Working Over? LinkedIn Data Shows It Might Be
Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening. The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
