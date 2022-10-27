Read full article on original website
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
Saudi Arabia Has a Strong Tourism Market, But Minister Holds Out Hope for Chinese Travelers
The Arab kingdom has a "very strong domestic market" for tourism, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said. The minister added that he hopes China eases Covid restrictions, which could lead to an influx of Chinese tourists. Sprawling mountains in the south, redevelopment of the Red Sea's coastal...
At least 81 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India ‘with 400 people on it’
At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported. Reuters quoted a government official as saying that at least 81 people had been killed in the disaster.State...
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul
Bank of Japan Sticks to Its Dovish Stance as the Rest of the World Takes on Jumbo Hikes
The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Officials: Kentucky student killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge tragedy
A University of Kentucky student was among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, during a traditional Halloween festival Saturday. UK President Eli Capiluto said Sunday that junior Anne Gieske, a nursing student from Northern Kentucky, was killed in the tragedy. "We have been in contact with...
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Akon Preps Partnership With TikTok, Afrobeat’s Movement And The Rebirth Of Konvict Muzik
Being the leader of a pack is a distinction that’s admirable in theory. However, the terrain traversed can often conclude in becoming the hunted and the inevitability of extinction. In 2004, the prospects of global superstar Akon not only surviving, but thriving as one of the first African artists from the Hip-Hop community to gain mainstream appeal was a longshot at best. Instead of being preyed upon, the singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur has spent the better part of his career prowling for other talents to help put on the map, playing a guiding hand in molding the careers of...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
