Greenwich sweeps penalty kicks to advance to final

MECHANICVILLE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Greenwich and Lake George met in a thriller on Wednesday in the Class CC semifinals. Two overtimes weren’t enough for the Witches and Warriors.

With the score tied at one, the match went to penalty kicks. The Witches rolled, sweeping the penalty kicks 3-0 behind freshman goalkeeper Oliveah Reiszel. “I just went into it with an open mind,” said Reiszel. “My thought was play for the seniors because I didn’t want it to be there last game.”

Greenwich will take on Voorheesville in the Class CC final Saturday at 3:30 PM at Mechanicville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.