When Aroldis Chapman decided to skip a mandatory workout before the American League Division Series, it all but assured the end of his time in pinstripes. The impending free agent has spent parts of every season since 2016 with the Yankees – he also won that year’s World Series with the Cubs following a midseason trade – and he’s mostly been New York’s closer. But he lost the job in 2022 following injuries and inconsistencies, and the worst year of his career ended with disciplinary action.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO