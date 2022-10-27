ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News

The Dodgers do-it-all guy Chris "Utility Man" Taylor is among five finalists for the silver slugger award in the utility position. The silver slugger award is handed to the best offensive player at each position, voted by coaches and managers from each respective league. The silver slugger awards will be...
Jose Trevino Exceeded Expectations in First Season With Yankees

When the Yankees traded for Jose Trevino on April 2, no one knew New York had acquired an All-Star catcher. The trade, which sent Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers, happened just a few days before Opening Day. Ben Rortvedt, acquired in a separate deal with the Twins, figured to be New York’s backup entering spring training, but an oblique injury made space for Trevino and ultimately allowed him to seize the starting job from Kyle Higashioka.
3 Yankees Bullpen Staples Are Impending Free Agents. Will Any Return?

When Aroldis Chapman decided to skip a mandatory workout before the American League Division Series, it all but assured the end of his time in pinstripes. The impending free agent has spent parts of every season since 2016 with the Yankees – he also won that year’s World Series with the Cubs following a midseason trade – and he’s mostly been New York’s closer. But he lost the job in 2022 following injuries and inconsistencies, and the worst year of his career ended with disciplinary action.
