Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita Transit installs solar-powered info systems at bus stops
Residents and visitors traveling throughout the city of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops. In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of sustaining public infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with new solar-powered systems.
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
Yardbarker
Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
signalscv.com
SCV Sanitation District seeks one-year extension for chloride compliance project
Courts resolved three cases in April and cleared remaining legal obstacles. The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District requested in September that water regulators revise the deadline for completion of its chloride compliance project from December 2022 to October 2023, citing delays in equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of...
signalscv.com
35th annual State of the City held in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 35th annual State of the City, which was attended by almost all of the most prominent dignitaries in the valley on Thursday. In attendance were all five City Council members: Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Cameron Smyth, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
signalscv.com
The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’
The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
signalscv.com
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Donkeys, GOPers & Halloweens ago…
Yipes, we’re in this netherworld, stuck between Halloween and a big election. Best way to relieve the stress, I feel, is to hop aboard a noble steed and visit the back trails of yesteryear. This morning, we’ll investigate some local devil winds and our connections with Death Valley. We’ll...
theavtimes.com
Housing opportunity in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
Malibu Couple makes water from thin air
With climate change accelerating, drought is becoming the norm in the west as our rivers, aquifers, and reservoirs dry up; we need not only to take water conservation seriously, but to start looking at alternative sources of water. The mobile water generator being developed by David Hertz and Laura Doss-Hertz’s Skysource company produces fresh drinking […] The post Malibu Couple makes water from thin air appeared first on The Malibu Times.
signalscv.com
Ventura County Wine Trail
According to the Beverage Trade Network California is the largest wine producing region in the United States with more than 1,200 wineries and 107 different American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). California produces 90 percent of all wine produced in the U.S. and ranks No. 4 worldwide in terms of overall wine...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
signalscv.com
Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
Driver killed, passenger injured when car slams into tree in Hancock Park
One person died and another was critically injured when a car crashed into several parked cars and a tree in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles late Thursday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue. Authorities say a white Mitsubishi sedan with two men inside was […]
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
Comments / 0