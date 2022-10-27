ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
ACA open enrollment period kicks off Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 10th annual open enrollment period for West Virginians seeking Obamacare coverage launches Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Anybody that can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare or Medicaid, the Market Place is a great option to be able to look at health insurance options for you and your family,” said Jeremy Smith, program director of West Virginia Navigator.
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
Red Cross volunteers return from Florida relief trip

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of about 12 Red Cross workers recently returned to West Virginia after two weeks of assisting hurricane victims in Florida. Jason Keeling, executive director of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross said they mobilized emergency vehicles, supplies and food into the area.
Justice says ‘this bottleneck has got to go’ as ribbon cut on new I-64 bridge

NITRO, W.Va. — One of the key sections of the second most expensive project in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has been completed. The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon on the new I-64 westbound bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. The Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge is part of a six-mile interstate widening project between Nitro and the U.S. Route 35 interchange at Scott Depot in Putnam County.
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
