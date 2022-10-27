Read full article on original website
Property tax amendment is hot, but education policies are a big deal on ballots too
During a stop in Marlinton about the controversial Amendment Two, a woman in the audience wanted to give Gov. Jim Justice a nudge about another amendment on ballots this fall, one that would give the Legislature greater sway on state education policies. The woman, who described herself as a retired...
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
ACA open enrollment period kicks off Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 10th annual open enrollment period for West Virginians seeking Obamacare coverage launches Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Anybody that can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare or Medicaid, the Market Place is a great option to be able to look at health insurance options for you and your family,” said Jeremy Smith, program director of West Virginia Navigator.
West Virginia man pleads guilty to throwing weighted ball, kicking doors at Capitol
A West Virginia man accused of repeatedly kicking U.S. Capitol doors and throwing a hard object over and over in an attempt to gain entry on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder. The charge means prosecutors are accusing John Gordon of Davis of...
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
Red Cross volunteers return from Florida relief trip
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of about 12 Red Cross workers recently returned to West Virginia after two weeks of assisting hurricane victims in Florida. Jason Keeling, executive director of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross said they mobilized emergency vehicles, supplies and food into the area.
Justice says ‘this bottleneck has got to go’ as ribbon cut on new I-64 bridge
NITRO, W.Va. — One of the key sections of the second most expensive project in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has been completed. The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon on the new I-64 westbound bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. The Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge is part of a six-mile interstate widening project between Nitro and the U.S. Route 35 interchange at Scott Depot in Putnam County.
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
Highlights: Late score lifts St. Marys over East Hardy, 29-21
ST. MARYS, W.Va. — Highlights from St. Marys’ 29-21 win over East Hardy. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Man safely rescued after lift’s hydraulic system malfunctioned
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — Harrison County authorities say a man was safely rescued Friday night after being suspended about 140 feet in the air on a boom lift for more than six hours. The man was part of a crew working on a radio tower near WVRC Media offices...
