Englewood PTA seeks rescue funds for playground equipment

A board member of the Englewood Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association asked the City of Rocky Mount to consider allocating $200,000 of more than $5.25 million in yet-to-be-spent federal American Rescue Plan funding for a project to acquire new playground equipment.

Emily Haley spoke on behalf of the Englewood Elementary PTA during a town hall-like public input session conducted by the municipality on Oct. 12 at Englewood United Methodist Church, which is in City Council Ward 6.

Englewood Elementary, which is at Sunset Avenue and South Englewood Drive, is a grades 3-5 Title I school, which means at least 40 percent of the students come from economically disadvantaged circumstances.

Haley said Englewood Elementary has an enrollment of 561 students, 82 percent of whom are minorities.

Haley said that while the school is at the edge of Ward 6, students also come from parts of Wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 and almost all areas of the Nash County side of the city.

Haley also said Englewood Elementary has a diverse staff, with 62 percent of the classroom teachers being minorities, including from Central America, South America and the Philippines and with the principal being one of the African American male role models on the staff.

She also said the school’s buildings, while consisting of older facilities, have been well maintained and offer large classrooms for indoor learning and play.

She said the outdoor learning environment includes a walking track, two basketball courts, two sand volleyball nets and a large green space for soccer and free play.

“However, at the present time, our playground equipment is in such disrepair that the children are no longer allowed to play on or around the structure. It has become too much of a liability to remain on campus,” she said.

Haley said the process already had started to have the equipment dismantled and removed. She said Nash County agreed to cover the cost of removing and disposing of the structure.

She said PTA members have spent a good amount of time researching outdoor learning environments to determine what equipment would best serve Englewood Elementary students, taking into consideration what constitutes both physical and social development for outdoor play for children grades 3-5. Haley said the PTA has looked at options highly rated in both safety and quality and met with two companies that sell and install playground equipment in the area.

She said one of them, Carolina Parks and Play, worked with Princeville Elementary School on its new outdoor learning environment and is currently working with Englewood Baptist Church on theirs.

Haley said the cost of such an endeavor is quite high and that while the PTA has secured close to $20,000 via school fundraisers, “There is no amount of wrapping paper or candy we can sell to come close to the amount necessary for such a project.”

Haley said that while the PTA is reaching out to local businesses and foundations for financial support, the PTA also has been conducting research to see if there are private and government grants to help cover the cost. She said during this research she and her fellow PTA members discovered many communities are using American Rescue Plan funds to build or remodel playgrounds in their respective communities.

In requesting American Rescue Plan funding, Haley said she and her fellow PTA members argue that the demographics of the students enrolled in Englewood Elementary, an examination of the end-of-grade test scores for students — both prior to and after the coronavirus pandemic — and the families who make up the school community are precisely those who these funds are meant to serve.

She said the hope of her and her fellow PTA members is that the municipal officials will invest in the students and families at Englewood Elementary with the funds to cover the cost to purchase and install new equipment at the playground.

“While we acknowledge this is a lot of money, calculating the number of children who will use this equipment five days a week for eight months over the next 20 years, it is estimated at 11,000 children, each of whom will make use of this investment 160 times individually, equaling a minimum of 1,760,000 individual uses by our students alone,” Haley said of the request for $200,000 in rescue plan funding.

Haley also noted the playground is unlocked and open to the public for use after school, during the weekends and during the summer months, which allows hundreds more children in the community a safe place to learn and play throughout the year.

Haley also said the children enrolled at Englewood Elementary in the third grade are experiencing school without masks or restrictions for the first time. She said many of the students are struggling academically or socially as they continue to compensate for missing two years of full-time in-person instruction.

“They need a space at school that allows them to decompress and have fun each day,” she said. “They need a space that allows them to be children — and brings them joy to share with their friends. They need an outdoor learning environment that is devoted to play and promotes play-based learning.”

The municipality received more than $11.52 million via the act but technically only has spent nearly $1.27 million of that amount for COVID-related premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.

The previous City Council also authorized spending $3 million of the funding on affordable housing and $2 million of the funding on efforts to redevelop downtown.

In order to find out how residents believed the more than $5.25 million in yet-to-be-spent funds should be allocated, the municipality conducted 10 public input sessions, with one being in each of the City Council’s seven wards. The remaining three public input sessions were citywide sessions, with two of them held in the council chamber at City Hall and one held at the Booker T. theater.