UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Norman for adoption! “Our sweet Norman came to us emaciated, covered in fleas, and scared of everyone. This 22-pound, Lab mix, 8-month-old boy has filled out nicely and loves his foster family. Now that he knows that humans are good, he is all about the cuddles and snuggles. Norman walks well on a leash, doesn’t jump on people, and is super smart. He is learning basic commands and is house-trained. Norman has learned how to be a dog and loves playing with the fosters dog. Check out his ears! How can you not love those ears!! If you think this sweet boy would make a good addition to your family, please fill out the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO