Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Truist closes the most Charlotte-area bank branches in past year; JPMorgan, Fifth Third add location
CHARLOTTE — Branch closures have become a common trend in the banking industry, though the Charlotte area saw its overall count drop just slightly in the past year. The Charlotte metro area had 512 bank branches as of June 30, down from 516 as of the same date in 2021, according to recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.
WCNC
VERIFY: Must realtors disclose that someone died in a house they're selling?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you like spooky things, then you probably love haunted houses. But no one wants to actually live in one. Charlotte is still a pretty hot real estate market, and many people are wondering if sellers are required to tell a potential buyer if someone died in their home. It sounds like a silly question, but buyers have plenty of reasons to be particular, especially when you might have to pay above the asking price to secure a bid on a listing.
Financial Independence Aka Retirement Planning – Introduction
MINT HILL, NC – This week we continue our financial planning process with retirement planning. At Fulcrum, our goal is to help you develop a plan to have everything thing in place to achieve your financial independence. Retirement looks different for everyone. We focus on income planning and not just getting caught up in the market highs and lows.
Tips For “Timing” The Real Estate Market
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Real Estate Market has changed! Rising interest rates with historically high home values have turned the seller’s market of early 2022 in a more balanced, maybe even buyer’s market. The conversations between sellers and Real Estate Agents is very different now and will be going into 2023. While timing the real estate market isn’t exactly going to guarantee your home sells for more, the market does come in cycles. It’s possible to choose a better time of year or even a better time in the cycle to sell compared to another time. You won’t need to sit and wait for the perfect week or even the perfect month – those days are over – but after buyers have adjusted to the higher interest rates, choosing the right season can be a good way to start if you want to time the market right.
WLTX.com
This is how much you need to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study found that the average person would have to earn more than $61,000 to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte, while those looking to rent a two-bedroom unit would have to make just over $70,000. SmartAsset released its eighth study on the income needed...
chainstoreage.com
Lowe’s opens tech hub
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is centralizing its technology development activities in a new “center of excellence.”. The home improvement giant has opened a 357,000-sq.-ft. tech hub in the South End section of Charlotte, N.C., close to light rail and other amenities. The company says the new facility is part of its commitment to becoming the most customer-centric omnichannel retailer.
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle
CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
Charlotte Stories
Developers Planning Massive 270 Acre ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
One of the largest undeveloped pieces of land left in Huntersville just went under contract with a developer who plans to build the first ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in the Carolinas. According to Cornelius Today, Jake Palio, who helped develop Bailey’s Glen in Cornelius and Symphony Park in Huntersville, is...
North Carolina couple sentenced for COVID relief fraud, embezzling more than $200k from booster club
Anthony and Deana Sharper of Charlotte, North Carolina were sentenced to prison after stealing $239,000 from a high school athletic booster club.
Southwest Charlotte neighborhood holds meeting to combat crime
"I never see it. I just hear about it," said area resident Maurice Gordon. "Like, I see it on the news at one in the morning that somebody got shot."
country1037fm.com
Cities In North Carolina And South Carolina Rank Among Most Affordable In U.S.
We keep hearing about how high the cost of living is these days, and it certainly feels that way in Charlotte. While that’s true in many parts of the country, there are some places in the U.S. where it’s more affordable to live than others and the Wall Street Journal has found them for us.
CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles. Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.
Current Outlook On Home Financing
MINT HILL, NC – As many know mortgage interest rates have been on the rise fairly steadily since the beginning of the year. The rise has been in part to a multitude of factors, but one of the most impactful is inflation. As the federal reserve works to slow down inflationary figures, mortgage interest rates have followed. This has created two sets of opinions on if this is the time to buy a home.
Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start
Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
The Mint Hill Times
929
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0