MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Real Estate Market has changed! Rising interest rates with historically high home values have turned the seller’s market of early 2022 in a more balanced, maybe even buyer’s market. The conversations between sellers and Real Estate Agents is very different now and will be going into 2023. While timing the real estate market isn’t exactly going to guarantee your home sells for more, the market does come in cycles. It’s possible to choose a better time of year or even a better time in the cycle to sell compared to another time. You won’t need to sit and wait for the perfect week or even the perfect month – those days are over – but after buyers have adjusted to the higher interest rates, choosing the right season can be a good way to start if you want to time the market right.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO