Charlotte, NC

WCNC

VERIFY: Must realtors disclose that someone died in a house they're selling?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you like spooky things, then you probably love haunted houses. But no one wants to actually live in one. Charlotte is still a pretty hot real estate market, and many people are wondering if sellers are required to tell a potential buyer if someone died in their home. It sounds like a silly question, but buyers have plenty of reasons to be particular, especially when you might have to pay above the asking price to secure a bid on a listing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Financial Independence Aka Retirement Planning – Introduction

MINT HILL, NC – This week we continue our financial planning process with retirement planning. At Fulcrum, our goal is to help you develop a plan to have everything thing in place to achieve your financial independence. Retirement looks different for everyone. We focus on income planning and not just getting caught up in the market highs and lows.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Tips For “Timing” The Real Estate Market

MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Real Estate Market has changed! Rising interest rates with historically high home values have turned the seller’s market of early 2022 in a more balanced, maybe even buyer’s market. The conversations between sellers and Real Estate Agents is very different now and will be going into 2023. While timing the real estate market isn’t exactly going to guarantee your home sells for more, the market does come in cycles. It’s possible to choose a better time of year or even a better time in the cycle to sell compared to another time. You won’t need to sit and wait for the perfect week or even the perfect month – those days are over – but after buyers have adjusted to the higher interest rates, choosing the right season can be a good way to start if you want to time the market right.
MINT HILL, NC
chainstoreage.com

Lowe’s opens tech hub

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is centralizing its technology development activities in a new “center of excellence.”. The home improvement giant has opened a 357,000-sq.-ft. tech hub in the South End section of Charlotte, N.C., close to light rail and other amenities. The company says the new facility is part of its commitment to becoming the most customer-centric omnichannel retailer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle

CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Current Outlook On Home Financing

MINT HILL, NC – As many know mortgage interest rates have been on the rise fairly steadily since the beginning of the year. The rise has been in part to a multitude of factors, but one of the most impactful is inflation. As the federal reserve works to slow down inflationary figures, mortgage interest rates have followed. This has created two sets of opinions on if this is the time to buy a home.
MINT HILL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start

Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

