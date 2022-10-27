ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

WWEEK

What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?

We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park

Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
TUALATIN, OR
idesignarch.com

Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home

Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County opens new homeless shelter ahead of winter weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, Washington County is preparing to open a brand new shelter to house the homeless. The facility, called "Cloverleaf,” will provide beds and three cooked meals a day. There's also on-site case management, peer support, and mental health counseling.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Bee

Again, the Eastmoreland Historic District nomination is submitted

It's hardly the first time the Eastmoreland Historic District application has been sent in to the National Park SvcOn September 30, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) re-submitted the nomination for the proposed Eastmoreland National Register Historic District to the federal National Park Service (NPS), with a recommendation to list it in the National Register of Historic Places. This was after the SHPO determined that the majority of property owners did support the proposed Eastmoreland Historic District. The State Advisory Commission on Historic Preservation (SACHP) first reviewed and recommended approval of the nomination in February 2017. On...
SALEM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village

Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
MONROE, OR
Chronicle

Three Homes in Nakia Creek Fire Evacuation Zone Reported Burglaries

Residents from three homes reported burglaries, and there were two online reports of area property theft in evacuation zones for the Nakia Creek Fire. The Clark County Sheriff's Office patrolled the closure areas around the fire when evacuation warnings grew rapidly Oct. 16, until notices were lifted Oct. 21. During...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR

