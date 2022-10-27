It's hardly the first time the Eastmoreland Historic District application has been sent in to the National Park SvcOn September 30, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) re-submitted the nomination for the proposed Eastmoreland National Register Historic District to the federal National Park Service (NPS), with a recommendation to list it in the National Register of Historic Places. This was after the SHPO determined that the majority of property owners did support the proposed Eastmoreland Historic District. The State Advisory Commission on Historic Preservation (SACHP) first reviewed and recommended approval of the nomination in February 2017. On...

