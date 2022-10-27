Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
informnny.com
Georgia candidates head to party bastions amid early voting
JESUP, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s top candidates fanned out Thursday to parts of the state that already embrace them, trying to dig up every bit of support they can amid a big turnout in early voting. For Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, that meant a trip to parts of...
informnny.com
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month’s election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
informnny.com
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
informnny.com
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month’s election, and other state and local officials.
informnny.com
Early voting begins in New York
Early voting season is kicking off. Early voting is just like voting on election day and news 10 took it the polls to find out how things are shaping up. Early voting runs from October 29 through November 6. Saturday in Niskayuna they saw over 500 voters there. “This being...
informnny.com
Biden says of candidate Fetterman: ‘John IS Pennsylvania’
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
informnny.com
$30,000 in Evergreen STEM Scholarships awarded to St. Lawrence County students
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ten St. Lawrence County students of the class of 2023 were awarded the Northern New York Community Foundation Evergreen STEM Scholarship, according to a press release from the Community Foundation. The scholarship is awarded to students with an interest and intent to study in a...
informnny.com
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — Search online for the little town of Shishmaref and you’ll see homes perilously close to falling into the ocean, and headlines that warn that this Native community on a border island in western Alaska — without access to main roads to the mainland or running water — is on the verge of disappearing.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County Historical Association Pie Sale
St. Lawrence County Historical Association is having a pie sale. Homemade blueberry and apple pies can be ordered for $15. Both fruit are grown locally. Pies can be delivered frozen or ready to eat. Pies can be ordered in person or by calling 315-386-8133. All pies must be ordered by...
informnny.com
NY Lottery draws identical Take 5 numbers twice in a row
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s a statistical anomaly—the New York Lottery’s Take 5 game produced identical results, two drawings in a row, on Thursday. The Take 5 midday and evening drawings for Thursday, October 27 churned out the exact same five numbers, which led to an unusually high number of winners of the game’s top prize.
informnny.com
Empire State Teacher Residency Program launched to provide funding for teaching programs
NEW YORK, (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced the launch of the Empire State Teacher Residency Program through the New York State Department of Labor to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teacher candidates, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The program provides $30 million...
informnny.com
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Comments / 0