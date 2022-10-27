ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

yaleclimateconnections.org

‘Is it foolish to hold onto my family’s beloved waterfront home?’

I live directly on the water in Connecticut, and I have been tormented over the threat of rising water levels for years. I have nightmares about it! I have been debating selling the house, though neither I nor my family truly wish to do so. I would prefer to stay put in this beautiful spot and hope that there is no significant risk to my property for another 50-100 years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out

In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rcbizjournal.com

Simon Property Loses Crystal Mall in Connecticut To Foreclosure; Parkinsons Wellness Project to Plant 2,000 Tulips at Clover Stadium; Briefs

Loan Holder on Connecticut’s Crystal Mall (Simon Property Group) Forecloses on Property. The loan holder on one of Connecticut’s largest regional malls, Crystal Mall in Waterford, has foreclosed on the property. The owners, a joint venture led by mall giant Simon Property Group that also includes Teachers Insurance...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: What the parents’ rights argument just doesn’t understand

The library, long the definition of a quiet and studious place, has become the battleground for the recent renewal of the moral panic of children being sexualized or indoctrinated by books and schools. It is even being played out in our own communities in Connecticut. In September in Fairfield, there...
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

'We’re overdue' | Connecticut health officials prepare for different flu season

TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut health officials are starting to watch for flu cases in the state as the colder months approach. Rob Miller said it's hard to predict how the season will be but said it will be "different" than recent years. He's the health director of the Eastern Highlands Health District covering ten municipalities in Tolland and Windham Counties from Scotland to Bolton.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Huntington Disease: How 200,000 Americans are at risk

Conn. (WTNH) — It is estimated that there are only about 30,000 Americans who have the neurologic condition called Huntington disease, but 200,000 Americans are said to be at risk. Dr. Toni de Marcaida, Medical Director of Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, discussed these topics. See...
CONNECTICUT STATE

