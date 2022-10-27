ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Rembert Mural Eyed For Bassett Building

New life may soon light up a long-dead former social services building on Bassett Street — in the form of a mural remembering the late Newhallville artist Winfred Rembert. Representatives of the public arts nonprofit Site Projects, known for having commissioned several murals throughout the city, pitched that latest...
NEW HAVEN, CT
eastoncourier.news

Harry & the Lady in White

Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH.com

CT Black Expo Returns to New Haven October 29 & 30

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The CT Black Expo is returning to New Haven this weekend, October 29th & 30th at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. The event has a rich history of uplifting Black businesses, performers and families throughout the state. CEO of the CT Black Expo, Torrence...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City’s ​“Other Sides” Revealed

When Flemming ​“Nick” Norcott Jr. was growing up in the Dwight/Kensington neighborhood in the 1940s and ​’50s, Prospect Hill wasn’t the only ​“other side” of town that was off limits to Black families like his. “There were a lot of ​‘other...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven schools face teacher bonus controversy

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould talks about how the department is healing and the support they've received from the community after they lost two of their own. It has been exactly two weeks since the Bristol Police Department lost two of their own in a deadly shooting. Lt. DeMonte remembered...
NEW HAVEN, CT
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Lighting Up the Night in Remembrance

Hundreds of luminaries lit up the night sky over the East Haven Town Beach on Oct. 15 as residents gathered for an evening of remembrance and gratitude for those who served. The Light the Night celebration, organized by the Post 89 American Legion Auxiliary, was held on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Post 89 and recognized veterans, and lost loved ones.
EAST HAVEN, CT
yale.edu

Building for Yale’s future: A campus facilities update

When Yale’s students, faculty, and staff returned to campus for the fall semester, they discovered that some of the university’s most prominent buildings were obscured by blue construction fencing. Behind that fencing, Yale is building for the future. In a message to faculty and staff, Yale Provost Scott...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe

Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Food Delivering Robots Have Arrived in New Haven

We've been hearing about drone delivery for a long time, but so far, I haven't seen any around Connecticut. If you're are a student at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, it has begun. A fleet of automated delivery drones called KiwiBots are up and running on the SCSU...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Husband and wife share survival story on National First Responders Day

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Madison went into massive cardiac arrest, something many do not survive. But thanks to his wife’s determination, and a 911 dispatcher who coached her through, they are all here to tell the tale on National First Responders Day. Grace Brueckner described the...
MADISON, CT
Yale Daily News

Schwarzman Center to limit dining services next week

In a Wednesday evening email from Yale Hospitality, students and administrators were alerted of various limitations to dining services at the Schwarzman Center that will take effect next week. The Bow-Wow, Elm Cafe and Commons will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 4. In the meantime, the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
BRISTOL, CT

