2 die-hard Phillies couples have unconventional wedding, reception

If it's one thing die-hard Philadelphia sports fans know is that nothing, not even a huge life event, will get in the way of watching the game - especially when the Phillies are about to head to the World Series.

"My son came up and we had lunch with him and he goes, 'You do realize mom this means if they win, Game 4, the deciding game will be the night of your wedding reception?'" recalled Denise Meyer of Fort Washington.

Denise and Raymond Meyer eloped in Vegas and coincidentally had their wedding reception planned the same day as Game 4 of the NLCS series. So yes, the big-screen TVs were on display.

"I was a Phillies fan way back when," said Meyer. "I even put off selling my house in 1980. I was having a settlement and we kept pushing our settlement date because of the World Series. We wanted to wait to find out what happened."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnfeh_0ioA43yQ00

Denise and Raymond Meye

And in Wenonah, New Jersey, Matt Wierzbicki and Mia Lopez are getting married this Friday, Game 1 of the World Series.

Once the Phillies secured their spot, guests were texting them, asking if they would have TVs at the wedding.

"Initially I was like no, it's not happening," said Lopez. "I don't care what's going on. It's my day, it's our day. But once they won and it was like holy smokes this is happening. It was like this is our team even on the biggest day of our lives."

Already planning for a sports theme wedding, the rally towels will be ready.

"We're going to have me and my groomsmen have that little dab of Phillies aspect to it along with the Flyers," said Wierzbicki. "Now it's starting to turn into Flyers wedding World Series watch party, so just a real Philly sporting event."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2ADJ_0ioA43yQ00

Matt Wierzbicki and Mia Lopez

