Read full article on original website
Related
Monday's Powerball winning numbers drawn
There are still no winners in the Powerball lottery game following Monday's $480 million drawing. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
Powerball jackpot $800 million: The most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot to $800 million--the second biggest jackpot ever. (There was a single $1 million winner from Illinois from Wednesday's drawing.) So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 799 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those...
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key
AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million. The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off. He purchased the ticket on...
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Daylight saving may be no more
Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
The post is not painted purple as a decoration.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
I won $10,000 on a scratch-off – my ‘ticket’ strategy paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA woman has won $10,000 after deciding to play one of the state's scratch-off games. The lucky player, who goes by Lorraine, was buying groceries when she purchased her lucky ticket by choice. Lorraine went against a common strategy of buying multiple lottery tickets. Rather, she chose to spend...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $825M Jackpot? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the October 30 drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the Powerball was 23.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?
ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing for an estimated $825 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 3. The jackpot, which has a cash...
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago.
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Fox Business
New York, NY
13K+
Followers
819
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1