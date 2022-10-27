Boy, 7, critically injured by stray bullet while inside West Town home, Chicago police say

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a bullet while inside his Humboldt Park home.

Chicago police said officers responded to the 2600-block of West Potomac shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found the boy inside a home with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Chicago police give an update on a child critically injured by a stray bullet Wednesday night.

Police said they received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell and Potomac, shortly followed by another call specifically about the child. Police believe there was a shootout in the alley behind the home, and said they found multiple shell casings there.

Police said a family member told them he was in the bathroom when a bullet came through the window and struck him. Police said they do not believe anyone inside the residence was an intended target of the shooting.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was undergoing surgery as of 10:50 p.m.

Police said they are reviewing private video of the incident and are asking anyone else with video or information to contact them at 312-746-6554.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing.