Culver City PD motorcycle officer injured in Westchester crash

A motorcycle officer with the Culver City Police Department was injured in a crash in Westchester Wednesday night and was rushed to the hospital.

The crash was reported at around 6:45 p.m. near Sepulveda Boulevard and Center Drive.

Details surrounding what caused the crash were not immediately released but police confirmed the officer was struck.

AIR7 HD footage from above the scene showed officers working to clear the scene and the damaged motorcycle.

The condition of the officer is unknown. There were no other reports of injuries.

Traffic in the area of the crash will likely be impacted as officers work to clear the area.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.