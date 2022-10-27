ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowners, Is There Anything You Regret Or Wish You'd Done Differently Before Taking The Plunge?

By Megan Liscomb
 6 days ago

That feeling when asking one simple question could've saved you, like, $10k...

Buying a home is a big decision — and an expensive one — so it only makes sense that homeowners might have some regrets along the way.

So, if there's something you wish you'd known before buying your house, or something you'd do differently, we want to hear from you.

Maybe you bought a charming older house that had been "renovated" not long ago, only to discover more and more problems hiding underneath its shiny, flipped exterior. If you had to do it over again, you would definitely ask more questions and get more inspections.

Or, perhaps your parents talked you into hiring your cousin as a real estate agent. However, they weren't very in tune with what you wanted, and they made some mistakes that ended up costing you a good chunk of cash. You wish you had gone with someone different who could've helped you save money.

Or, maybe you settled for a home in a suburb you weren't familiar with because you'd been priced out of the city where you really wanted to live. Unfortunately, once you got to know your neighborhood, you realized that you absolutely hate it. Now, you wish you'd kept renting longer to save up for a place in an area you don't completely despise.

Tell us what you regret about buying your home in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 27

Jor El
5d ago

I'm pretty content in my home, it's been paid off for over 12 years. The only thing that sucks is that the property taxes keep going up every year.

Crafty Dingo
4d ago

yea I wouldn't have even got a house and stayed renting if I knew how much a money pit it is for something you truly never own as long as you pay taxes on anything you don't own it cause soon as you stop paying g the taxes they take your so called property that's suppose to be yours

ccmcd
4d ago

I wish I would have divorced my wife before I bought my house, instead of having to buy her out.

