Homeowners, Is There Anything You Regret Or Wish You'd Done Differently Before Taking The Plunge?

That feeling when asking one simple question could've saved you, like, $10k...

Buying a home is a big decision — and an expensive one — so it only makes sense that homeowners might have some regrets along the way.

So, if there's something you wish you'd known before buying your house, or something you'd do differently, we want to hear from you.

Maybe you bought a charming older house that had been "renovated" not long ago, only to discover more and more problems hiding underneath its shiny, flipped exterior. If you had to do it over again, you would definitely ask more questions and get more inspections.

Or, perhaps your parents talked you into hiring your cousin as a real estate agent. However, they weren't very in tune with what you wanted, and they made some mistakes that ended up costing you a good chunk of cash. You wish you had gone with someone different who could've helped you save money.

Or, maybe you settled for a home in a suburb you weren't familiar with because you'd been priced out of the city where you really wanted to live. Unfortunately, once you got to know your neighborhood, you realized that you absolutely hate it. Now, you wish you'd kept renting longer to save up for a place in an area you don't completely despise.

Tell us what you regret about buying your home in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.