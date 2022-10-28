Read full article on original website
4 classic types of volcanoes
The four main kinds of volcanoes are cinder cones, composite volcanoes, shield volcanoes and lava domes.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
A COVID wave of BQ infections that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
California is now an “emerging hotspot” for the family of variants, known to be the most immune evasive and transmissible yet, according to experts.
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is falling in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Shark photobombs a shot by leaping into the air behind an unwitting surfer
Photographer Jordan Anast caught the “one in a million” shot on Saturday in California of a shark hurling its body out of the water behind a surfer.
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain moving across South
Severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall will threaten portions of the South on Tuesday as a cold front teams up with tropical moisture from former Hurricane Roslyn to create a ripe environment for storms.
When is the coldest time of year?
It depends where you live, but much of the nation doesn't reach its coldest time of the year until after the winter solstice.
Divers remove sixth set of human remains from dwindling Lake Mead
Human remains were found in mid-October in the Callville Bay of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
It's not your grandparents' tornado alley anymore
Researchers have found a shift in the storm development zone, which means tornadic events are happening in higher populated areas
Where are tornadoes most common?
While tornadoes can touch down anywhere in the U.S., there are parts of the nation that are more prone to twisters in a typical year.
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Rainbow of hope emerges for Missouri family after fire burns half their village
Three days after a wildfire destroyed half of the small Missouri village of Wooldridge, a sign of hope appeared for one of the families who lost everything in the blaze.
Here come the booms: SpaceX targets Nov. 1 for first Falcon Heavy launch in 3 years
After a three-year absence, SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket has an upcoming launch from Kennedy Space Center.
Hear and see the 'rare' impacts after large meteoroid hits Mars
Scientists revealed Thursday that two of its Mars robots recorded a sizable quake, leaving a crater bigger than any ever recorded in the solar system.
New Superstorm Sandy documentary shows how cities innovated and rebuilt after the catastrophic weather event
In the FOX Weather documentary “Surviving a Superstorm: The Lessons of Sandy,” storm survivors and city officials reflect on their experiences during the record-breaking storm and what they’ve done to rebuild and make their communities stronger.
