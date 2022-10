North Hall's Lexie Martin (5) returns a shot against Gainesville in the third-place match of the Hall County championship Aug. 29, 2022 in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy

On Wednesday, North Hall pulled within a set late in the match, but fell to Trinity Christian 3-1 in the best-of-five match of the Class 4A state quarterfinals Wednesday in Sharpsburg.

For the Lady Trojans, Lexie Martin and Claire Bowen led the way.

With the loss, North Hall's season is now finished.