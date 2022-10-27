ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks

 4 days ago

The family of a missing woman finally received some closure on Wednesday, after police identified skeletal remains that were discovered 36 years ago in Pearland.

The video featured above is from ABC13's 27/7 Streaming Channel.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office received a report of skeletal remains found by two hunters at a dead end of then county roads 59 and 90 on Dec. 16, 1985.

That land is now part of the Silverlake Subdivision.

On Oct. 6, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office identified the remains to have belonged to Alisha Cook, a 16-year-old teen missing from Houston. Her remains were identified after family members submitted DNA to officials.

Officials say during the original investigation, the case was determined to be a homicide and that the victim could not be identified.

Investigators informed Cooks' family of the news Wednesday, giving them some closure amid the ongoing homicide investigation.

Officials are asking that if anyone has information on the homicide of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 281-756-2392 or the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers.

