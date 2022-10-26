Here’s when ‘Jack Ryan’ will return for a third season (+trailer)

John Krasinski in a scene from Season 2 of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” | Jonny Cournoyer, Amazon Studios

The third season of “ Jack Ryan ,” Amazon Prime Video’s television adaptation of the Tom Clancy character, will return in December, and the official trailer was released this week.

When does ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 come out?

When the first episode of “Jack Ryan” Season 3 drops on Dec. 21, it will have been more than three years since the release of the eight-episode second season.

Here’s a breakdown of the series:

Title: “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video. Seasons: Season 1 (eight episodes) debuted August 2018. Season 2 (eight episodes) debuted October 2019. Season 3 (eight episodes) is scheduled for release Dec. 21, 2022.

Season 1 (eight episodes) debuted August 2018. Season 2 (eight episodes) debuted October 2019. Season 3 (eight episodes) is scheduled for release Dec. 21, 2022. Rating: TV-MA.

Watch it or not, here’s what you should know about it

The name “Jack Ryan” entered pop culture in both movie and book form with “The Hunt for Red October,” a tense political thriller about a Soviet submarine commander who attempts to defect. The CIA analyst/field agent was created by author Tom Clancy, and the character has endured throughout the decades. He’s been played in movies by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford (twice), Ben Affleck and Chris Pine.

John Krasinski gets the role for the TV adaptation. The series is mostly well-regarded by critics, with a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a mostly favorable score of 64 on Metacritic .

While four of the five “Jack Ryan” films were given PG-13 ratings, the TV version is definitely more adult.

What’s it about?

Amazon Studios

Ryan takes on distinct life circumstances in the different screen iterations, with each threat changing with the times. He can be a married father who is fairly well established in his career and fighting the Cold War, or a young bachelor analyst who rides his bike to work and spends his days in a cubicle tracking financial transactions out of Syria.

According to Prime Video press materials, “Jack Ryan” Season 3 finds the main character “wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy” and “a fugitive out in the cold.” “Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict,” according to Amazon.

The trailer references “a small group of hard-line Russians” who “formed a plan to preserve the U.S.S.R,” and talks about the threat of a nuclear strike and World War III.

Sex, swears and violence

From VidAngel: The “Jack Ryan” series may seem cleaner than it really is. Maybe that’s because we still see Krasinski as the affable Jim Halpert from “The Office.” In fact, “Jack Ryan” deserves its TV-MA rating. Seasons 1 and 2 have heavy doses of profanity (including more than 10 F-words per episode) and plenty of on-screen violence (mostly in combat). The series has only occasional sex and nudity, most of which is more suggestive than explicit.

Note: Content information is provided by VidAngel , a service that filters profanity, violence and sex/nudity from streaming video services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.