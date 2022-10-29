Arkansas vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Arkansas -3.5
Arkansas ATS: 3-4
Auburn ATS: 2-5
Over/under: 62
Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138
FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%
What you need to know
Arkansas: It seems like so long ago when the Razorbacks were the talk of college football, a top 10 team, and seemingly destined for great things. Then came a three-game losing streak to ranked SEC teams and a paltry 1-3 start in conference play. But the Hogs should be getting quarterback KJ Jefferson back fully healthy after missing the MSU game and getting banged up in the win at BYU to complement this talented rushing attack.
Auburn: It's been tough sledding for Bryan Harsin, who just lost cornerback AD Diamond to the transfer portal, making it 10 departures of the 18 players Auburn signed in the 2021 recruiting class. The exodus out of the Plains continues, and most observers think Harsin himself is next. Just 1-3 in SEC games, the Tigers have dropped four of the last five overall, allowing over 40 points in three of them. Auburn could in theory get something going against the Razorbacks' secondary, but do they have the skill?
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
