Arkansas vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Arkansas vs. Auburn

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas ATS: 3-4

Auburn ATS: 2-5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

What you need to know

Arkansas: It seems like so long ago when the Razorbacks were the talk of college football, a top 10 team, and seemingly destined for great things. Then came a three-game losing streak to ranked SEC teams and a paltry 1-3 start in conference play. But the Hogs should be getting quarterback KJ Jefferson back fully healthy after missing the MSU game and getting banged up in the win at BYU to complement this talented rushing attack.

Auburn: It's been tough sledding for Bryan Harsin, who just lost cornerback AD Diamond to the transfer portal, making it 10 departures of the 18 players Auburn signed in the 2021 recruiting class. The exodus out of the Plains continues, and most observers think Harsin himself is next. Just 1-3 in SEC games, the Tigers have dropped four of the last five overall, allowing over 40 points in three of them. Auburn could in theory get something going against the Razorbacks' secondary, but do they have the skill?

How to watch college football

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

