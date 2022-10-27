ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 3 days ago
Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours.
Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all stems from the expiration of a 50 year lease agreement between Petaluma and the 4th District Agricultural Association. That's the group that organizes the annual summertime Sonoma-Marin Fair, and who has managed the fairgrounds since 1973. Instead of automatically signing another half-century lease, Petaluma partnered with the nonpartisan nonprofit Healthy Democracy to convene a democratic lottery-selected panel to provide a new community vision for the grounds. Members of the panel, who identified themselves only by first name, laid out the various visions. "36 people with ideas all going at once, it was really pretty good," Brian, panelist 15, said. He detailed the panel’s guiding premise. "How might we use the city's fairgrounds property to create the experiences, activities, resources, and places that our community needs and desires now and for the foreseeable future?" Brian asked. Those visions, just to name a few, included fair amenities like agricultural and livestock space, an evacuation center, space for a year-round farmers market, public green space, and a tribal cultural area. Petaluma city council member Brian Barnacle noted the results of the community driven approach. "Going into this, there was quite a bit of fear and rhetoric about a bunch of things that were going to happen to the site, carve it up, sell it off to developers," Barnacle said. "There was a lot of rhetoric around that, and coming out of this, we came out with a pretty clear mandate with five agreements for agriculture, keeping the fair, emergency preparedness, a farmer's market, and noise mitigation." Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett assured that 20 of the fairground’s 55 acres will be set aside for fair and evacuation center uses. She said agricultural preservation must remain front and center. "We're here because we are supporting those families that are farming and providing the food for this area because we want these people to stay in business," Barrett said. "We want our food to be local. We want these people to be successful. That is what Healthy Democracy came up with when they were talking about the number one thing here is agriculture." The city of Petaluma will assume control of the fairgrounds in 2024.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13avCa_0io0FwMv00

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all stems from the expiration of a 50 year lease agreement between Petaluma and the 4th District Agricultural Association. That's the group that organizes the annual summertime Sonoma-Marin Fair, and who has managed the fairgrounds since 1973. Instead of automatically signing another half-century lease, Petaluma partnered with the nonpartisan nonprofit Healthy Democracy to convene a democratic lottery-selected panel to provide a new community vision for the grounds. Members of the panel, who identified themselves only by first name, laid out the various visions. "36 people with ideas all going at once, it was really pretty good," Brian, panelist 15, said. He detailed the panel’s guiding premise. "How might we use the city's fairgrounds property to create the experiences, activities, resources, and places that our community needs and desires now and for the foreseeable future?" Brian asked. Those visions, just to name a few, included fair amenities like agricultural and livestock space, an evacuation center, space for a year-round farmers market, public green space, and a tribal cultural area. Petaluma city council member Brian Barnacle noted the results of the community driven approach. "Going into this, there was quite a bit of fear and rhetoric about a bunch of things that were going to happen to the site, carve it up, sell it off to developers," Barnacle said. "There was a lot of rhetoric around that, and coming out of this, we came out with a pretty clear mandate with five agreements for agriculture, keeping the fair, emergency preparedness, a farmer's market, and noise mitigation." Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett assured that 20 of the fairground’s 55 acres will be set aside for fair and evacuation center uses. She said agricultural preservation must remain front and center. "We're here because we are supporting those families that are farming and providing the food for this area because we want these people to stay in business," Barrett said. "We want our food to be local. We want these people to be successful. That is what Healthy Democracy came up with when they were talking about the number one thing here is agriculture." The city of Petaluma will assume control of the fairgrounds in 2024.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Closer to Running the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

Petaluma is closer to taking over management of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. At this week’s meeting, the Petaluma City Council approved a resolution that transitions maintenance, management and subleasing agreements for the 55-acre property from the state to the city. The state-run Fourth District Agricultural Association has leased the fairgrounds property from the city for a dollar per year for the past 50 years. Petaluma is promising at least 20-acres of the property will still be dedicated to the annual five-day Sonoma-Marin Fair. The city is also promising the space will be available to use as an evacuation center when needed.
PETALUMA, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council asked to buy land for new navigation center

VALLEJO – More than 10 months after Vallejo officials revealed that people were prohibited from living on property proposed for a new homelessness navigation center, the Vallejo City Council is scheduled Tuesday to approve the purchase of an acre of land in central Vallejo to serve as the center’s new future home.
VALLEJO, CA
mendofever.com

PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Four vying for Petaluma mayor's office

  Councilwoman D'Lynda Fischer photo credit: Courtesy D'Lynda Fischer Conservationist and local activist Susan Kirks photo credit: Courtesy Susan Kirks Petaluma Councilman Kevin McDonnell photo credit: Courtesy Kevin McDonnell   A project manager, a conservationist and two council members are running the be the next mayor of Petaluma, here's a look at the race and its contenders.   It's a four-way race to succeed Teresa Barrett as the elected leader of the county's second-largest city, something of a microcosm of the county as a whole, and facing many of the same problems.   Susan Kirks, a conservationist...
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place

MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
MILL VALLEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati

A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
PETALUMA, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified.  The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Sting Operation Arrests Seven for Buying Alcohol for Minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of buying alcohol for minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati. The suspects were arrested during an undercover operation on Tuesday. A minor who was supervised by police stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked adult customers to buy them alcohol. Each time, the minor said they were too young to buy booze. When the customers agreed, police swooped in and arrested them.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
448
Followers
379
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy