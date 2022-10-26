Read full article on original website
SNAPY – launches snap to earn feature to earn cryptocurrency without investing money.
SNAPY is a next-generation Web3, reward-based social media application that introduces a new ecosystem that merges lifestyle, passion, and user-generated income inside a single mobile application. Simply take a picture, add a description, including a few relevant hashtags, post it, and wait for people to comment or upvote your post.
Award-winning metaverse pax.world steps up economic development with launch of Utility Token $PAXW
The award-winning metaverse pax.world announces the launch of its token $PAXW – a native token used to expand its rapidly developing ecosystem. pax.world is a 3D world offering immersive, life-like experiences, including highly detailed business centres where real-life organisations can hold events, meetings, and AMAs. It will also feature educational centres for an interactive learning experience, and NFT galleries, displaying and auctioning the works of real-life artists.
The 3 Faces of NearPay: Three Offerings Set to Rock the NEAR Ecosystem and Beyond
NEAR Protocol is a pretty darn powerful, speedy, low-fee layer-1 blockchain and one of the fiercest Ethereum competitors. NEAR protocol is hosting a myriad of dApps and it is aiming to provide a platform that makes it easy and accessible for developers to build user-friendly solutions that will onboard one billion people into Web3.
Dogecoin Early Adopter launches “The Hype Coin” creating a new opportunity for investors to cash in.
The Hype Coin is a newly established crypto platform in the industry. In the latest development, the company has launched new features to expand its crypto trading services and generate new opportunities in the crypto world. Upon consideration, the company’s founder bought Doge with $15 when it first launched in 2013 at an approximately $ 10 million market cap. Later, the performance of Dogecoin boomed, and $15 turned into over 100k in the 2021 Bullrun.
Decentralized Trading Platform on Its Way to Secure Strategic Partnerships And Funding
DeFiHelper, an advanced platform for yield farming and trading aimed to make decentralized finance more approachable and secure for regular users, has announced an open strategic funding round. The project is seeking new partners and investors with Web3 focused portfolios. DeFiHelper is a platform that would turn decentralized asset portfolio...
The newly launched Bulgarian project, MIMI Coin, is the ultimate way of fast crypto transactions.
The newly launched Bulgarian project MIMI Coin is the legit and reliable method for payment in the modern era of cryptography and a profitable token to date. MIMI Coin utilizes a peer-to-peer decentralized network that intends to provide easy and fast crypto transactions for a low cost around the whole world. The network specifically focuses on transaction speed which will be completed in a fraction of a second. The cost of transactions will cost less than 1% of USDT.
Uniglo.io(GLO), Flow, And Monero Tokens Are The Top Trending Cryptos This Week
Starting out in the crypto market can be challenging, considering the massive number of cryptocurrencies floating around. Smart investors always focus on crucial factors, including fundamentals, long-term utility, and community backing. The potential of any project is not only defined by innovative use cases but also by how it can withstand the test of time. Speaking of which, below are the top three trending cryptos this week to keep an eye on.
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by CoinChapter.com. Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top.
Neorbit Financial Ecosystem, A Linking Bridge Between Multiple Blockchains
The adoption of the internet, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies are on the rise. Increased implementation of this tech requires even more innovations to attain general public satisfaction. Countless firms claiming to revolutionize the crypto sector with their innovations have been birthed but not even one has succeeded in securing the contentment of traders, users and investors. Neorbit is an ultimate firm that is not here to boast about what it has to offer. Instead, it is here to deliver and speak through its actions.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific stock slumps 97% after bankruptcy warning
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Shares of the bitcoin mining company Core Scientific (CORZ) dropped significantly today following an announcement by the firm that it is planning to file for bankruptcy. In detail, Core Scientific in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that it may run out...
You Better Not Miss Oryen Network ICO, If You Got Left Behind On Tamadoge Earlier
Big opportunities in the crypto space generally come at an early stage of any promising project. FOMO is a real thing that drives the overall market sentiment because no one wants to get left behind. If you missed a chance to invest in a multi-bagger like Tamadoge, there’s another opportunity waiting for you.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Key Reasons Why ETH Could Surge To $2K
ETH/USD broke a crucial bearish trend line with resistance at $1,450 on the daily chart. The price is signaling more upsides towards the $1,800 level or even $2,000 in the near term. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH price is gaining pace above $1,450. It must stay above $1,420 to continue higher...
Oryen is up by 100%, showing strength to be in the top tokens list in early 2023 like Binance and PancakeSwap
Recent economic woes have upended the financial sector. The cryptocurrency market is no exception. Over the past few months, many crypto projects have struggled to push their prices to more ideal levels. However, Oryen (ORY), a new crypto gem on its initial coin offering (ICO), is breaking the mold. The...
The Future of Crypto Is Here With Budblockz (BLUNT) And Yearn.Finance Leading The Way
The world of crypto has advanced quickly over the years. New currencies, coins, and trading options have given traders and crypto enthusiasts more choices. We have moved from basic crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to more versatile and modern ones. With various market and industry developments, many newer coins...
Rumors Uniglo.io Has Backing From LidoDAO And Uniswap To Integrate Into Ethereum Ecosystem
Information asymmetry. The proliferation of the internet has granted every individual access to the entirety of humanity’s collected knowledge. The significance of this statement remains misunderstood and under-leveraged. Twitter delivers market alpha and is one of the best sources for cryptocurrency investors. Those who keep up with the information...
What Are The Differences Between Investing in Crypto Versus Forex?
If you’re considering investing in either crypto or forex, it’s important to get to know the differences between them. Even though they do have quite a few similarities, they do differ from each other. Get some insight into the central differences here. Many new investors who like a...
PRBTA, IEEE, and Evolving Space partner with the U.S. Census Bureau’s The Opportunity Project on Web3 Hackathon 2.0
San Juan, PR, October 27, 2022— The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) – Blockchain Initiative, Evolving Space and the U.S. Census Bureau, are collaborating to host the Web3 Hackathon 2.0, a technical competition where participants will develop software solutions with blockchain integrations that support the infrastructure and quality of life in Puerto Rico.
Bitcoin is Heading Toward Massive Recovery after Hitting $20K — Strong Signs Detected
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin has had a rough year, trading over 70% below its November 2021 peak, driven by macroeconomic headwinds. However, BTC showed signs of recovery, jumped 7% in the previous three days, and stood at $20,600 on Oct 27. Bitcoin on-chain metrics suggests recovery. Moreover, crypto analyst...
Dogechain soars 300% as developers propose 80% supply burn
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Dogechain (DC), a Polygon edge-based smart contract system for popular meme token dogecoin, has recorded massive growth recently as the meme coin community welcomed it with open arms and its native token rallied significantly. In detail, the memecoin in the last seven days has more than...
