Miami County Sheriff's Office makes two arrests after numerous Store-N-Lock break-ins
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In connection with thefts from many store-n-lock facilities in Piqua and Darke County, Miami County Sheriff's detectives recently made two arrests. 31-year-old Dylan L. Harrison and 50-year old Randy J. Peters have been apprehended and are being held in the Miami County Jail. Accusations against...
Preble County sheriff identifies SWAT standoff suspect
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Preble County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in an hours-long standoff Wednesday night. Sheriff Mike Simpson said that Justin Paul Gabbard, 35, of Richmond, Indiana, was accused of robbery in Wayne County, Indiana, and law enforcement learned he was at a US 127 North address in Preble County.
Butler County police arrest suspect who allegedly fled from deputies into a pond
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect who allegedly tried to evade police Thursday by getting into a pond in St. Clair Township, prompting a search and rescue effort, has been caught. Police were initially called to the area on Hamilton Trenton Road around 5 a.m. after a business's...
Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
Greene County Sheriff's Office receives over $90k in federal funds for traffic safety
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff Scott Anger announced on Thursday that the Greene County Sheriff's Office has received $94,800.28 in federal funds for traffic safety for the federal fiscal year 2023 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS). These funds will be applied to participation in national initiatives...
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast led authorities to search local park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
Dayton man accused of assaulting woman, shooting her in ear
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man, who reportedly become angry at a woman for denying his advances, is behind bars, accused of punching, kicking and then shooting her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Michael Antwan Auster Jr., 31, of Dayton was indicted on felonious assault and weapons charges. Heck said police were called to the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on Oct. 21 after reports of shots being fired and a woman screaming. Officers reportedly found a woman who had been shot in the ear. They also found Auster, who had fled from officers, near Miller Lane in Butler Township.
Dayton Police surround house on Norman Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene at 47 East Norman Ave, attempting to coax someone out of the house, after a woman called 911 saying someone was threatening to shoot her. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 10:56 p.m. Dispatch says no shots have...
Dayton man sentenced to 11 years in prison for deadly "sucker punch" at grocery store
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr., of Dayton, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and given a sentence of at least 11 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the night of Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Dayton Police were called in...
Two local school district participate in school bus safety pilot program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights and Centerville school districts participated in a pilot program to help make Ohio's school buses safer. Since 2017, the state of Ohio said there have been 6,519 school bus-related crashes. Of these crashes, 1,421 involved a driver following too close and 712 involved a driver failing to yield.
NaloxBox program makes lifesaving Narcan available to local businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that is used in emergency situations to attempt to save someone who is suffering from an overdose. Dawn Schwartz with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County says the Community Overdose Action Team is allowing Montgomery County businesses to request free lifesaving Naloxbox to be placed in its office or business location.
Jury finds defendant guilty in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, October 28, a Champaign County Common Pleas jury brought justice to a murder that occurred 11 years ago. On the morning of October 25, 2011, 87-year-old Louis Taylor was found violently beaten in his home on Dorothy Moore Ave. That morning, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later succombed to his injuries on November 17, 2011.
Heavy police presence expected at Oregon District Hauntfest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A heavy police presence is expected for Saturday's Hauntfest. Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Clark said several officers have been contracted for this private event. Hauntfest, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is billed as the "biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley." Admission ($10 presale...
Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
UPDATE: Crews pull truck out of apartment building after crash that injured 4
UPDATE: Four people were injured and many others have been displaced after a pickup truck barreled into an apartment complex on Thursday. "We had a pickup truck that lost control coming down Wayne Ave, went off onto the sidewalk and struck an apartment building, the truck went about half way inside the apartment building, causing quite a bit of damage to it. When we got here, we found two people laying in the front yard and report of two others possibly underneath the truck," said District Fire Chief Fred Haney.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a fatal accident in Franklin Township. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Ohio State Route 222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads Thursday afternoon. Police say that Sherri L. Cramer crossed the center line and struck a school...
Restored Revolutionary War plaque being unveiled at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A restored plaque on a granite marker bearing names of 158 soldiers of the Revolutionary War who settled in Montgomery County is being unveiled on Saturday. The plaque was removed and put in storage, It was rediscovered in January 2019 and transferred to the American Veterans...
Downtown Dayton hotel to close
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The closure of a downtown hospitality option which is seen as convenient for many visitors could have a major impact. This includes the loss of jobs and fewer places to stay in the city core. The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton...
