UPDATE: Four people were injured and many others have been displaced after a pickup truck barreled into an apartment complex on Thursday. "We had a pickup truck that lost control coming down Wayne Ave, went off onto the sidewalk and struck an apartment building, the truck went about half way inside the apartment building, causing quite a bit of damage to it. When we got here, we found two people laying in the front yard and report of two others possibly underneath the truck," said District Fire Chief Fred Haney.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO