“If You Want The Truth, I Hated That Job” – Arn Anderson On WWE Producer Role
After WWE purchased WCW in March 2001 Arn Anderson joined the sports entertainment giant as a road agent. During his time with the company Anderson occasionally appeared on television, including a memorable cameo at WrestleMania X-8 where he delivered his signature Spinebuster to The Undertaker to a monster ovation as he battled Ric Flair.
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 26th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 26th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 997,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is an increase on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 752,000 viewers with...
AEW Had Saraya Hide In A Closet Prior To Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
After leaving WWE in July many fans thought that it was a done deal that Saraya would find her way to All Elite Wrestling. However, when she walked out at Arthur Ashe Stadium mid-way through Dynamite Grand Slam the wrestling world was still caught totally by surprise. During an episode...
AEW Star Namedropped By Michael Cole During SmackDown
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22, numerous sweeping changes have been made to the WWE product. This has ranged from certain WWE Superstars being pushed to words such as ‘hospital’ and ‘wrestling’ being added back to the list of allowed phrases. The latter of those has seen a vast improvement in the company’s broadcasting.
Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
Former WWE Star Offers To Take Karl Anderson’s Place For Upcoming NJPW Title Defence
News surrounding Karl Anderson’s scheduled defence of the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn has been tricky to dissect. Originally scheduled to face Hikuleo, that plan was quickly thrown into question when ‘The Machine Gun’ was double-booked for the day, added to the card of WWE Crown Jewel.
Emma Makes Shock WWE Return On SmackDown
Emma, aka Tenille Dashwood is back in WWE and back on Friday Night SmackDown!. Going into the October 28th edition of the blue brand, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge. Come show night that challenge was answered by former NXT star Emma. The star had been absent from WWE since October 2017.
Jim Ross Hints AEW Rampage Will Be His Final Wrestling Commentary Gig
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is known as the man behind some of the most iconic play-by-play calls in history. Whether saying that Mick Foley had been “broken in half” or showing disgust at Stone Cold Steve Austin aligning with Vince McMahon, his voice is deeply entwined with the history of professional wrestling.
Another Female Star Potentially Heading Back To WWE
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. The star’s reappearance came after it was reported that Chelsea Green could also be on her way back to the company after finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, a...
Top AEW Star Claims “CM Punk Won’t Be Back”
With very passing day it appears less and less likely that CM Punk will ever wrestle in an AEW ring again. Following reports that the star has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling over a contract buy out, it has now been reported that a top star is adamant he won’t be returning.
Some Backstage At AEW Are Pushing For MJF To Turn Fully Babyface
Since MJF retuned to All Elite Wrestling at All Out he has begun to be cheered more and more by the AEW faithful. On occasion, the star himself has even briefly flirted with performing as a babyface before quickly returning to his traditional role as a heel. However, as the cheers get louder they are getting harder to ignore.
Mike Tyson Set To Make Appearance On Next Week’s AEW Rampage
On AEW Rampage Friday night, All Elite Wrestling made the announcement that Mike Tyson will be making an appearance on on the live airing next week, taking place in Atlantic City. This won’t be the first time that Tyson has been on AEW TV, previously being featured on an edition...
Jim Cornette Claims Recent SmackDown Segment “Buried” Sonya Deville
On the October 21st episode Friday Night SmackDown Liv Morgan demolished her Sonya Deville as she continued her descent into apparent madness. However, Jim Cornette was less than impressed with how the action played out. On the show, Morgan took the fight to Deville in ferocious style appearing more and...
Liv Morgan ‘Murdered’ By Chucky As He Drops Multiple F-Bombs [VIDEO]
After losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8th, things haven’t improved for Liv Morgan. Following her defeat to Ronda Rousey Morgan has seemingly begun to descend into madness of WWE television. As the weeks have passed she has become more and more unhinged, delivering punishment by the bucket load to Sonya Deville.
“If You’ve Got A Great Heel, Leave Him Alone” – Ric Flair On MJF’s Apparent Face Turn
Wrestling fans were left divided following the events of the October 27 AEW Dynamite, as era-defining heel MJF appeared to turn into a babyface. ‘The Salt of the Earth’ ditched The Firm after they laid out Jon Moxley, resulting in him being unceremoniously beaten down himself, Chokeslammed through a table by W. Morrissey.
WWE Legend Hails Seth Rollins As “The Next Shawn Michaels”
Shawn Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wresters of all-time. Such is the Heartbreak Kid’s standing in the industry, fans are always on the look out for who will assume his mantle as the the best wrestler of their era. Interestingly, WWE legend Kurt Angle says that Seth Rollins could well be that man.
Wade Barrett Jokingly Calls Out Cody Rhodes’ “BS” In The Locker Room
While Cody Rhodes is considered one of the top stars in wrestling today, he wasn’t as successful during his first run with WWE. While he managed to accrue a number of championship reigns, he was never considered a main event talent, and was released from the company in 2016 after his run as Stardust, which he famously did not enjoy.
Up-And-Coming SmackDown Star Given Advice By Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for not being the most approachable man in the world, but it appears that this isn’t always the case. Madcap Moss joined WWE in 2014 and initially appeared in NXT before making his main roster debut on Monday Night Raw in January 2020. In more recent times the star has feuded with the likes of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre while sharing the ring with some of the biggest names that SmackDown has to offer.
Police Thought Multi-Time Champion Killed The Undertaker With A Sledgehammer
The life of a professional wrestler is certainly a unique one. There are numerous stories from life on the road that are arguably crazier than the soap opera storylines we see play out on television. With lines often blurred between the performers and their on-screen characters, wrestlers are regularly thrust...
