Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: FS1 network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Oklahoma -1
Oklahoma ATS: 2-5
Iowa State ATS: 3-3-1
Over/under: 56
Moneyline: OU -125, ISU +100
FPI pick: Iowa State 62.2%
What you need to know
Oklahoma: Everyone has seen what OU is producing, or not producing, on defense this season, but the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel two weeks ago certainly helped this offense along. It scored a season-high 52 points in a win over Kansas and looked more inspired in both phases of the game. If Gabriel and these skill pieces can keep the chains moving, the rest of this season could turn a lot of heads. Win out, and the Sooners are a 9-win team.
Iowa State: The Cyclones want to get the ball early and often to Xavier Hutchinson, the wide receiver who leads the Big 12 with 108.3 receiving yards per game and 9.6 receptions per outing. But this team is strongest when playing defense, which itself paces all conference teams by allowing just 15.1 points per game this season and can pressure the quarterback consistently.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
