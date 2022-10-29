ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 2 days ago

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Kansas State -1.5

Oklahoma State ATS: 5-2

Kansas State ATS: 4-2-1

Over/under: 56

Moneyline: OSU +100, KSU -125

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%

What you need to know

No. 9 Oklahoma State: Three points keep the Cowboys from being undefeated up to now, but this is still a contender in the Big 12 with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the conference. OSU scored the final 17 points to close out a big win over Texas last week, one important test of this team's resilience, but there are more to come, including this week.

No. 22 Kansas State: Another team whose only conference loss is to TCU, the Wildcats also took the L against a now-ranked Tulane earlier this year. There are questions about quarterback Adrian Martinez's health, and his absence cuts into this team's otherwise-stellar rushing production. Will Howard led four scoring drives in reserve against the Frogs, but the offense stalled after that. The winner of this one moves into second place in the Big 12 standings.

How to watch college football

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

