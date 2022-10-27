Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people were taken to hospitals to be treated with non-life-threatening injuries after a train ride derailed Wednesday at Silver Dollar City in Branson.

The investigation begins

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed Wednesday evening (10/26/22). Silver Dollar City released a statement on Twitter that stated six guests and one employee were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

Stone County fire officials said Wednesday night that no one’s injuries were life-threatening.

Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety tweeted Thursday afternoon that its team has concluded the first stage of the investigation into the train derailment. That includes initial interviews, reviewing documents, and examining the scene and equipment. Investigators will be back another day with an engineering firm to investigate further.

The tweet also stated investigators have not determined what caused the train to go off the tracks.

A spokesperson with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety said the ride had an up-to-date permit and that Silver Dollar City is cooperating with the investigation.

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train takes park guests on a 20-minute ride through Silver Dollar City. According to SDC’s Rider Accessibility Guide , riders can expect, “a slow-moving train ride and show.” The web page for the attraction states that it is temporarily closed.

Silver Dollar City statement

Silver Dollar City released a statement Thursday that stated four train cars on the Frisco Silver Dollar Steam Line derailed, while about 160 guests were on board. The train has a capacity of 250 passengers.

SDC said its on-park emergency services responded to treat passengers and then take them to the parking lot where Stone County responders evaluated any injuries.

Workers from the park’s “CARE Team” went to the hospital Wednesday to offer support.

SDC said five out of six people and the employee who were hospitalized were released from the hospital.

“It is a blessing that no life-threatening injuries have been reported,” the statement said.

The park is in contact with the people who were involved in the derailment and SDC said it is cooperating with the state Fire Marshal’s office as it investigates.

Eyewitness account

KOLR10 anchor Bailey Strohl was in contact with a passenger on the train Wednesday. This passenger was in the second car from the back of the train.

She said their car and the ones in front of them were completely on their sides and passengers had to smash the windows to climb out.

The passenger said a man near her had lower back issues and was taken away by ambulance to be safe. She also said a lady whose glasses smashed her face and the woman was bleeding.

The passenger said there was a little boy on the train who was so excited to ride, but after the incident, he said he did not like trains anymore.

