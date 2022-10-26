For both DePaul point guard Jalen Terry and his head coach, Tony Stubblefield, last year felt like it was his freshman year. “Jalen is really coming into his own,” said Stubblefield. “Jalen was with me more than his first year (at DePaul), but that was a COVID year. His first year at Oregon was a COVID year. No kids were on campus. It was really a different type of college experience. So last year was really his first high level basketball experience in my opinion. In my eyes, Jalen Terry was a freshman last year.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO