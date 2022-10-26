Read full article on original website
DePaul’s Jalen Terry is “coming into his own”
For both DePaul point guard Jalen Terry and his head coach, Tony Stubblefield, last year felt like it was his freshman year. “Jalen is really coming into his own,” said Stubblefield. “Jalen was with me more than his first year (at DePaul), but that was a COVID year. His first year at Oregon was a COVID year. No kids were on campus. It was really a different type of college experience. So last year was really his first high level basketball experience in my opinion. In my eyes, Jalen Terry was a freshman last year.”
Chicago Hope Academy aims for historic state championship
Nearly one in five students at Chicago Hope Academy are a part of the football program.
A West Sider Took A Big Bet On Local Women’s Basketball. Now In Its 8th Season, Her League Aims To ‘Pave A Way’ For Ladies To Play
NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Sider’s women’s basketball league returns this week. Ana Sierra is the one-woman operation behind the Ana Sierra Women’s Basketball League, a semi-pro league of local women’s players, many of them former college standouts and overseas professionals. The league will start its eighth season Thursday with a new sponsorship and court design from Jordan Brand, Sierra said.
Chicago’s Montell “Ice” Griffin inducted into Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame
With a record of 50-8 during his historic boxing career, former WBC Light Heavyweight boxing champion Montell “Ice” Griffin was inducted into the Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame Class of ‘22 on Saturday, October 22, in Rochester, New York. This was Griffin’s fifth induction into the Boxing...
South suburban youth football league wins appeal after losing ranking due to records error
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Players in a youth football league went from being the number two team to being ineligible for the playoffs this weekend.A records error benched the players.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, the Midwest Hawks Youth Football organization of Country Club Hills won their appeal – and can now play. But there is a catch. On Friday night, the Midwest Hawks got in a quick unplanned practice. The 12-and-under youth team was dealt a big blow this week when they were told they couldn't play."Honestly, I was kind of disappointed because as you...
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
12-year-old shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
In Chicago, handguns turned into high-capacity machine guns fuel deadly violence
A thumbnail-size "switch" turns a gun from semi-automatic to automatic. Authorities see a correlation between an uptick in mass shootings and the rise of switch-equipped guns and extended magazines.
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
Owners of Rogers Park senior complex fined $1,500 after 3 die during heat wave: report
CHICAGO — The owners of a Rogers Park senior complex where three women died during a heat wave were fined $1500, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 76-year-old Delores McNeely, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osbourne, and 68-year-old Janice Reed. The women were found dead on May 14 […]
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing
CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
Ada Brown: Chicago woman reported missing from Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman. Ada Brown was last seen in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said. Brown may be in mental distress, according to police. Brown is described as a...
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
