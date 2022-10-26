ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Alabama Football After The Calm

After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
Taking care of business: LSU volleyball dispatches Alabama, South Carolina

Head Coach Tonya Johnson has said all season that every game in the SEC is a battle. She’s said it despite the NCAA’s RPI rankings suggesting that there is a big gap between the top few teams and the conference’s bottom feeders. The SEC has five teams in RPI’s current top 30, including LSU at No. 28, but also five teams lower than 60, with the bottom three being No. 94 Ole Miss, No. 123 Missouri and No. 146 Alabama.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing

Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
Denham Springs, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LSU receives $450,000 to implement Gulf Renaissance Scholars Program over next five years

LSU will receive $450,000 from the National Academy of Sciences over the next five years to institute a Gulf Renaissance Scholars Program, according to Environmental Sciences Professor Linda Hooper Bui, who will lead the program. According to Bui, the program will educate students in the Gulf region, all coast areas...
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
Not much of a storm threat Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Saturday morning, it looks like the severe weather threat is waning as the models have backed off with the intensity and duration of showers and storms. We still have a 70% chance of showers and storms this morning, the timing of the cold front...
Country music artist Trace Adkins making December tour stop in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) — Award-winning country music artist Trace Adkins will be making a stop in Baton Rouge this winter while on his The Way I Wanna Go Tour. Adkins will be performing at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The country music star is touring for his 13th studio album, according to L’Auberge’s website.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Kicks Off

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is now underway at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From now through November 6th, the fair will feature rides, an exotic petting zoo, a strongman, a magician, pig races, and plenty of live music. Tickets are $5 for anyone over 48 inches...
