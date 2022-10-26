Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Recruiting: Tigers Dishing Out Offers Left and Right, Utilizing Open Date
The Tigers' coaching staff has been out and about on the trail this week, handing out offers to key 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Spears shares early impressions, offers insight into LSU-Alabama game
Both Alabama and LSU are on byes this weekend, but it’s never too early to talk about their annual showdown happening next Saturday night in Death Valley. Since 2007 Alabama or LSU has represented the SEC West in the championship game 12 times. Louisiana sportscaster Jacques Doucet had ESPN...
LSU Commit Rickie Collins Lighting Up Senior Year
Collins lifted Woodlawn to a senior night victory on Friday, social media raving about the future Tiger.
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
Alabama Football After The Calm
After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
LSU Reveille
Taking care of business: LSU volleyball dispatches Alabama, South Carolina
Head Coach Tonya Johnson has said all season that every game in the SEC is a battle. She’s said it despite the NCAA’s RPI rankings suggesting that there is a big gap between the top few teams and the conference’s bottom feeders. The SEC has five teams in RPI’s current top 30, including LSU at No. 28, but also five teams lower than 60, with the bottom three being No. 94 Ole Miss, No. 123 Missouri and No. 146 Alabama.
Growing Hype for Alabama at LSU Evident In Rising Ticket Prices
Ticket prices haven't skyrocketed yet for next week's SEC West showdown, but LSU fans are starting to become cautiously optimistic.
Ten Photos That Prove Nick Saban Is Never Really in A Good Mood
We all love a good rivalry. With the college football season approaching, at least we hope, it is about that time of the year when fans begin to throw "shade" towards their biggest rival. Being an LSU fan, I have never really cared for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They not...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
stmarynow.com
Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing
Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
Denham Springs, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Ascension High School football team will have a game with Live Oak High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LSU Reveille
LSU receives $450,000 to implement Gulf Renaissance Scholars Program over next five years
LSU will receive $450,000 from the National Academy of Sciences over the next five years to institute a Gulf Renaissance Scholars Program, according to Environmental Sciences Professor Linda Hooper Bui, who will lead the program. According to Bui, the program will educate students in the Gulf region, all coast areas...
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
wbrz.com
Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
Not much of a storm threat Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Saturday morning, it looks like the severe weather threat is waning as the models have backed off with the intensity and duration of showers and storms. We still have a 70% chance of showers and storms this morning, the timing of the cold front...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
brproud.com
Country music artist Trace Adkins making December tour stop in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) — Award-winning country music artist Trace Adkins will be making a stop in Baton Rouge this winter while on his The Way I Wanna Go Tour. Adkins will be performing at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The country music star is touring for his 13th studio album, according to L’Auberge’s website.
iheart.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Kicks Off
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is now underway at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From now through November 6th, the fair will feature rides, an exotic petting zoo, a strongman, a magician, pig races, and plenty of live music. Tickets are $5 for anyone over 48 inches...
Comments / 0