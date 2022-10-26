Read full article on original website
Related
‘I don’t want any part of it’: the Wales fans shunning Qatar’s World Cup
Ethical, logistical and financial concerns see supporters staying away, despite it being their team’s first World Cup since 1958. Imagine being a Wales fan and not going to the World Cup. It is the first time they have qualified since 1958, which was so long ago that the goal that knocked them out was scored by an unknown teenager called Pelé. Sixty-four years later and it is Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Rob Page looking to set the world on fire. What a time to be alive! Except, for some Wales fans, they are going to pass, thanks very much.
Prodigy Jake Jarman ready to take on world’s best gymnasts in Liverpool
During one of the final days of preparation before the preliminary rounds of the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool that began on Saturday, Jake Jarman was navigating his routine on the floor exercise when he stepped up to deliver one of the most difficult skills in the sport. After five...
Comments / 0