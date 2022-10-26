ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over records on migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

By Summer Concepcion and Zoë Richards
 3 days ago
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Law & Crime

D.C. Bar Regulators Object to Rudy Giuliani’s Plan to Call Conservative Lawyers and 2020 Election Deniers to His Defense

Washington, D.C. attorney conduct regulators on Tuesday objected to Rudy Giuliani’s plans to call a lengthy list of conservative attorneys and 2020 election deniers as witnesses at an upcoming hearing that will probe whether Giuliani should keep his law license. As Law&Crime previously reported, Giuliani’s attorneys recently propagated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE

