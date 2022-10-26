Hey Menifee neighbor! Menifee residents are invited to join me at the Mason Jar this Saturday, October 29th. I will be there from 3pm-5pm. My name is Ricky Estrada, I am a Military Airman and Educator. I am running to be your Menifee City Council representative. It's time for us all to come together in support of this wonderful city! I stand alone as the only candidate or councilperson, who will sign the oath NOT to accept campaign contributions from developers. I WILL NOT be bought or influenced by developers. My vote for the city's planning will always represent what is right for our citizens.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO