recordgazette.net
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District election on Nov. 8
Five candidates, including the two incumbents, are vying for two seats to represent the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District next month. Here is a snapshot of the candidates. Chris Diercks. Incumbent Chris Diercks hopes to continue the park district’s legacy of progress, innovation and programming. He was initially...
ukenreport.com
Pride Dome of Light Will Celebrate Annual Event
PALM SPRINGS — The Pride Dome of Light, a special light installation celebrating Pride, will encase downtown on North Palm Canyon Drive with East Andreas Road as the center point. The installation will be visible starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, through Saturday night, Nov. 5. Greater...
viewpointsonline.org
Ghost tales spook RCC staff and students
A gust of wind on a windless morning distracts you from the man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase walking toward you in the Quad. As you look back to the man, he’s gone. Walking toward your car on the first level of the nearly empty parking garage...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Veterans Day will include parade and dinner for vets
This year’s Redlands Veterans Day Parade honoring veterans and celebrating hometown heroes will step off at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Redlands High School and will end at Jennie Davis Park. The route heads down Citrus Avenue to Eureka Street to State Street to Center Street to Redlands...
viewpointsonline.org
OPINION: City targets unhoused community
Homelessness is in fact a crime but not one committed by human beings trying to survive, but a crime of violence committed by the state which the city is not even trying to remotely hide. The war on homelessness rages on in Riverside. On Oct 4. Riverside City Council had...
precinctreporter.com
S.B. Vote: School Board Candidates
Now in his seventh running, Danny Tillman has served on the San Bernardino City Unified School Board for 27 years. There is not a whole lot that he hasn’t seen. If history repeats itself as expected, a lot will hinge on the budget. Right now, he said the district has important one-time money flowing down.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting
Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
menifee247.com
Diederich has impressive list of endorsements
Ben Diederich, candidate for Menifee City Council District 2, recently received the endorsement of Cal Fire, adding to an impressive list of endorsements. Ben Diederich has the experience and the public support to serve the community on City Council.
aclusocal.org
Riverside County Capital Cases Among First to Bring Challenges Under CA Racial Justice Act
RIVERSIDE — Two people facing capital charges in Riverside County are using the novel California Racial Justice Act (CRJA) to challenge prosecutors’ decision to seek the death penalty. A judge will hear arguments today about whether to order a testimonial hearing based on the written pleadings in the...
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake couple celebrates 75th anniversary
Canyon Lakers Robert Cooper, 96, and Luciene Cadieux, 94, otherwise known as Bob and Lu Cooper, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends over the weekend. The couple were married on Oct. 25, 1947 in Los Angeles. Bob served in the Navy and was a World War II...
spectrumnews1.com
Redistricting changes layout of 41st Congressional District
NORCO, Calif. — The race for the 41st Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive in California after redistricting shifted the previously Republican leaning Riverside County map to one with an even share of Democratic voters. What You Need To Know. The new district includes...
Menifee, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Menifee. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
menifee247.com
Ricky Estrada to host campaign social
Hey Menifee neighbor! Menifee residents are invited to join me at the Mason Jar this Saturday, October 29th. I will be there from 3pm-5pm. My name is Ricky Estrada, I am a Military Airman and Educator. I am running to be your Menifee City Council representative. It's time for us all to come together in support of this wonderful city! I stand alone as the only candidate or councilperson, who will sign the oath NOT to accept campaign contributions from developers. I WILL NOT be bought or influenced by developers. My vote for the city's planning will always represent what is right for our citizens.
visitpalmsprings.com
A Better City for Pets
Palm Springs is a Certified City in the Better Cities for Pets program. This program helps cities be pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. We are committed to pets and pet owners and continuously adapt new ways to improve how they live, work, and play. With more progressive pet-friendly policies in place, we believe we are helping to change hearts and minds. Read More.
City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
VillageFest to morph into Halloween Spook-tacular in Palm Springs
VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs will transform into Halloween Spook-tacular Thursday featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest and more. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to a statement from the city. The SunLine Transit Agency will park a themed Haunted Bus to explore until 9 p.m.
menifee247.com
Liberty, Paloma Valley qualify for CIF water polo playoffs
Liberty High School and Paloma Valley both made the CIF boys water polo playoffs, which begin next week. Liberty (6-2, 9-6) will open the Division 6 playoffs at home against Summit on Wednesday. Paloma Valley (5-3, 12-13) will play at Fontana on Tuesday. Both games start at 5 p.m.
