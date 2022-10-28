ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

By Josh Marcus
 4 days ago

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion . Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.

On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.

“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I love. Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a US senator.”

“We do not need people in the US Senate who profess one thing and do another,” she added.

The woman’s attorney, high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred, claims cards, photos, receipts, and a voicemail all back up the allegation.

That same day, Mr Walker denied the allegation, as he did an allegation from a separate woman who said the US Senate candidate paid for her abortion in 2009 .

“I’m done with this foolishness,” the Georgia candidate told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve already told people this is a lie. I’m not going to entertain, to continue to carry a lie along, and I also want to let you know I didn’t kill JFK either.”

Mr Graham, who was in the Peach State to support his fellow Republican, looked on and chuckled at the comment.

“I’ve seen this movie,” the South Carolina senator then said , referring to the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“People here are not going to tolerate it. There’s going to be a backlash in Georgia. This is coming from LA. It’s coming from an activist Democratic celebrity lawyer who went to the 2016 convention for Hillary Clinton, and people in Georgia are not this dumb.”

The remarks prompted angry responses from critics online.

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar called Mr Graham’s comments “as clear an illustration you’ll see of Lindsey Graham standing for nothing more than power.”

“Graham threatens prison for women who get abortions while PROMOTING a man who paid for several abortions,” one commenter wrote on Twitter. “Lindsey Graham is showing us what Republicans desire is [to] CRIMINALIZE and CONTROL WOMEN while the rapists go free!!”

The Independent has contacted the senator’s office for comment.

Others online highlighted Mr Graham’s efforts to avoid testifying in a Georgia probe into whether Donald Trump and his allies improperly tried to subvert the 2020 election results.

“You can go to Georgia to campaign for a brain dead, hypocritical candidate but you can’t go to Georgia to testify?” Twitter user Michael Frehley wrote .

Earlier this week, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked Senator Graham from having to testify in Georgia, after the Republican had asked the high court to block a subpoena for his phone records.

Mr Graham has argued he’s immune to such questioning, a claim lower federal courts have rejected.

WAKE UP!
3d ago

It's an allegation that the Sun will rise in the morning. Isn't it? Until it's morning and the Sun has risen. Now, it is no longer an allegation it's fact! In Hershel's case there are pictures, hand written notes, cards, witnesses and a plaintiff. But still he denies! Morning is coming for Hershel, Twice! Maybe a third will also rise. A reckoning! After the Election and it's Hershel's twilight what will become of a proven liar? For the remainder of his life he will be known as a sellout, prop for a win at all cost Republican Party. Which we know he is now. I wonder when will he realize it?

Reply(14)
60
Kathy
2d ago

That’s why they want Herschel to win so they can laugh behind closed doors…they know he is not the smartest kid on the block…

Reply(2)
41
gypsy starr
3d ago

I believe sister Lindsey Graham gets all giggly because they have a crush on Hershel Walker

Reply(3)
63
