‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ shows real face in interview after release from Iran jail for ‘blasphemy’

By Aisha Rimi
 3 days ago

A young woman known for posting photos of herself looking like a “zombie Angelina Jolie” has revealed her real face on Iranian TV after her release from jail.

Sahar Tabar, from Tehran, had previously led many to believe her look was the result of botched plastic surgery , but she finally showed her real self to cameras this week.

The 21 year-old, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand, was jailed for obscenity and insulting the hijab, according to the Iran Human Rights News Agency.

She was arrested in October 2019 for “corruption” and “blasphemy” and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But after serving 14 months, Ms Tabar was released from jail, as reported by activist Masih Alinejad.

When she was sentenced to jail in 2020, Ms Alinejad wrote online: “Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail.

“Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie, we need your voice here. Help us.”

Her release comes after weeks of widespread protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini , killed in police custody having been arrested for not wearing the hijab.

Ms Tabar previously said she had wanted to be famous since childhood and had continued using make-up and editing her pictures with Photoshop to grow her Instagram following.

“Cyberspace was an easy way,” she said. “It was much easier than becoming an actor.”

She said she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, but stressedthe infamous images were due to makeup and editing.

Ms Tabar admitted to the hoax back in 2017, telling Russian news outlet Sputnik she altered the pictures to “amuse” herself.

She had previously claimed to have had more than 50 surgeries in her attempt to look like the Hollywood actress.

“Now I can see that I have something in common with (Angelina Jolie), but I amuse myself, and to look like someone is not my goal,” she said.

