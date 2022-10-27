ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard, leading to a massive explosion that injured 17 people and displaced families due to a botched LAPD detonation, was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison.

Arturo Ceja III pleaded guilty last year in Los Angeles federal court to transporting explosives without a license. He was also ordered to serve two years under supervised release after he gets out of jail.

Ceja planned to sell the fireworks throughout the neighborhood in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He made several trips to Nevada in late June 2021 to purchase various types of explosives -- including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials -- that he transported to his home in rental vans, court records show.

The fireworks were later seized and detonated in the neighborhood on June 30, 2021 by the LAPD, causing an explosion that rocked the area.

South LA fireworks blast: Explosive material exceeded capacity of containment truck, LAPD says

At last, LAPD and ATF offered some answers following last month's illegal fireworks explosion in South L.A.

The LAPD bomb squad packed nearly 40 pounds of the most volatile and dangerous homemade fireworks into an armored containment vessel that was rated for only 33 pounds, according to a federal report.

The fireworks were supposed to be detonated safely at the scene because they were too unstable to move but the vessel exploded, and debris rained down on scores of residences, businesses and vehicles.

Seventeen residents and first responders were sent to hospitals, several homes, businesses and vehicles were damaged. Dozens of people were displaced and some have never returned to the neighborhood.

The cost of the explosion has been well over $6 million in taxpayer money and still growing.

It destroyed the department's containment vehicle and federal investigators found the LAPD bomb squad miscalculated how much of the explosives it detonated by nearly three-fold.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 24

Brown_Bear_99
3d ago

😂🤣 Five months in county and millions of dollars in damages. LAPD have a bunch of over paid 🤡's in the department. Thanks for almost leveling an entire neighborhood with your stupidity. Oh the fool with the fireworks your a pendejo too.

Reply
5
Chef Stone
2d ago

What kind of explosives expert...y'know..I really can't even continue that thought because there's just too many questions as to the stupidity and lack of common sense in regards to how that material was handled.

Reply
2
Jorge Martinez
3d ago

They file for illegal fireworks but not for criminals who commit serious crimes the system is a joke!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
PALMDALE, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, One Critical After Crashing Into Tree | Los Angeles

10.27.2022 | 11:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a vehicle and one person ejected. Firefighters started treating the ejected victim while others started to use the jaws...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy