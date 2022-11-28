ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Retinol Body Cream With 30,000 Reviews Left A Customer’s Skin “Soft, Supple, & Lifted”—& It’s Super Cheap For Cyber Monday

By Valeriya Chupinina
 2 days ago

If you’re using retinol on your face but not your body, we need to talk. While transforming skin with retinol is mostly left up to the visage, next level body care is getting yourself a lotion with retinol in it. Vitamin A is my best skin care friend, so I make sure that all of my skin is covered in it. And to remind you to always use your retinol, take note that plenty of shoppers recommend the product below. And since it’s on sale for Cyber Monday, now’s your time to stock up.

Medix’s 5.5 Retinol Cream combines anti-aging ingredients with natural antioxidants to help decrease the look of wrinkles and fine lines, while natural ferulic acid targets sun-damaged skin. This well-reviewed body care product (it’s up to almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon—and counting) quickly transforms skin and brings life back to you. You can also use it on your face if you don’t already have a retinol in your skin care routine. Bonus points for the chamomile and botanimoist AMS, which helps increase your skins hydration by almost 88%. Your skin will feel hydrates and moisturized, on top of feeling oh so smooth.

This Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream is a great moisturizer for skin that feels crepey, wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun damage. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, so it’s not tested on animals.

Reviewers love and rave about this body lotion , claiming that it erases the appearance of crepey skin almost immediately.

One user said, “In the past two years, the back of my hands had developed crepey dried skin that looked like shiny cracked earth. It was very noticeable. Although I am 63, my face and body look 20 years younger but my crepey hands look at least 10 years older! I wore moisturizing gloves with lotion on at bedtime but not much improvement had shown. I purchased Medix. The first three days I was able to see drastic improvement. A week later my skin had gotten so smooth there was no traces of crepey skin at all. Thank you Medix! I shall recommend this product to all my friends and family.”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Cyber Monday may be in our rearview mirror, but shoppers can still take advantage of all the under-the-radar deals across multiple categories, including beauty. This thickening shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among nearly 14,000 reviewers, not to mention, it’s on sale for 25 percent off its regular price today. Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you for months; it arrives at a whopping 16-ounces. Plus, the fact that it’s only around...
StyleCaster

