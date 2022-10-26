Read full article on original website
The Reason Why WWE Wrote Sheamus Off Television Last Week
Sheamus was laid out by The Bloodline during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown so he can go get married to his fiancée this week. On the show, Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa and then was attacked by The Usos. WWE later reported that Sheamus suffered a...
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
PHOTO: WWE NXT Star Dresses Up As AJ Lee At House Show
At Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL, WWE held a Halloween Battle Royal for the women’s division. The wrestlers involved all wore fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. That includes Cora Jade, who dressed up as former Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez).
Report: WWE Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox & “Several” Women
WWE’s women’s roster could be about to grow with the company attempting to bring more released Superstars back. Since Triple H took over as Head of Talent in July, several released female wrestlers have returned, including Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Hit Row’s B-Fab and Candice LeRae. On this...
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, WOW, NWA, More
You can check out today’s episode of NWA USA below. The following matches are featured:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten. The following matches will be taking place on this...
PHOTO: A Very Early Look At The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Set
Fans have caught their first glimpse of the set for WWE Crown Jewel ahead of the show on November 5. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be the fourth show under the name, and the latest event as part of WWE’s lucrative deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE...
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card – 7 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
STARDOM’s Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150 List – Bianca Belair #2
STARDOM’s Syuri has dispatched of fierce competition to be ranked #1 in the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. The reigning World of STARDOM Champion, Syuri captured the title last December and has retained against former champions including Nanae Takahashi and Momo Watanabe. The write-up from PWI praises Syuri...
Bayley Reacts To Last Woman Standing Match At Crown Jewel, More News & Notes
WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Saturday to react to her Last Woman Standing Match with Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia next Saturday. She wrote,. “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Melbourne, FL: Mandy Rose vs. Thea Hall
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines:. * Thea Hail won a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot in the main event. * Odyssey Jones defeated...
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Results: Okada/Eddie Kingston, More
New Japan Pro Wrestling held its ‘Rumble on 44th Street’ event on Friday night in New York City. You can check out the complete results and some highlights from the show below:. * Kylie Rae & Tiara James def. Cosmic Angels. * Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. Rocky...
Tiered AEW Wrestler Signed To Full-Time Deal
Another tiered deal in AEW is now full-time, as Josh Woods was added to the roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. Fightful Select reports that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which removes him from the free agent market. After being let...
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Reaction To Him Using The Moonsault
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on seeing Jacob Fatu use the Moonsault in his match against Josh Alexander at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Additionally, Angle commented on Vince McMahon’s original reaction when...
Booker T Reveals How Shawn Michaels Runs WWE NXT Commentary
With Booker T doing commentary for the WWE NXT brand alongside Vic Joseph these days, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is working with Shawn Michaels as he oversees the announce team. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T revealed how the Heartbreak Kid handles...
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 28, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 28, 2022!. We open up with The Brawling Brutes making their way out to the ring. Backstage we see The Bloodline hyping up Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Zayn asks to speak with Jey Uso and says that they need to be raising their hands in victory by the time Roman Reigns get to the arena tonight.
Juice Robinson & Bandido Agree To AEW Deals
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after both men had great showcase matches on Dynamite against Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, respectively. The report, which comes from Mike Johnson, states, “I can also tell you that...
