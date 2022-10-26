Read full article on original website
Baxter Q3 Losses Swell Due to Hillrom Acquisition-Related Charges
Baxter International saw its losses grow dramatically despite an increase in revenues due to impairment charges related to the company's acquisition of Hillrom. For the third quarter, the company posted a net loss totaling $2.9 billion, or $5.83 per diluted share, thanks to special items totaling $3.4 billion after tax.
Edwards Lifesciences Q3 Earnings Fall Short of Analyst Estimates
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $343.5 million. The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Amazon Shutters Ambitious 'Moonshot' Projects
Business Insider has reported that a cost-cutting measure by Amazon has led to the shutdown of three confidential projects being pursued by the company’s Grand Challenge division. They cite confidential sources who detailed the projects that had been culled, revealing that the decision “shocked and disappointed members of the...
Aspen Surgical Acquires Symmetry Surgical
Aspen Surgical Products announced the acquisition of Symmetry Surgical from RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in Nashville, TN, with additional operations in Louisville, KY, Tuttlingen, Germany and Melbourne, Australia, Symmetry is a provider of surgical and specialty instrumentation, electrosurgery products, and minimally invasive surgical devices.
Geistlich Pharma North America Acquires Lynch Biologics
Geistlich Pharma North America announced the acquisition of Lynch Biologics, the developer and sole provider of GEM 21S, a recombinant growth factor product for use in oral regenerative surgery. This acquisition further strengthens the regenerative product portfolio of Geistlich and provides significant growth potential. "I am so excited to combine...
