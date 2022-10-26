Read full article on original website
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb player and coach win top honors at ASPIRE Awards
DeKalb Silver Streaks coach Delton Schoates joined freshman phenom Najee Smothers as award winners at the 2022 American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ (AAASP) ASPIRE Awards Banquet on Oct. 23. According to a news release, Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) awards recognize the contributions of individuals...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ENZO STEAKHOUSE AND BAR PRESENTS A GRAND OPENING GALA
Festive and Philanthropic Celebration Featuring a Ribbon Cutting, Cocktails, Chef-Driven Cuisine, Live Music and More. Monday, November 7, 2022 From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Opening its doors in late September, ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is ready to officially celebrate its arrival with a festive and philanthropic celebration. On Monday, November 7, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., revelers are invited to ENZO’s Grand Opening Gala, an exciting evening that kicks off with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and Dan T. Cathy, Chief Visionary of Trilith. Guests are then invited to walk the red carpet and enter an elegant and spirited atmosphere featuring live music from the UpScale Band, signature cocktails including the Palmariva, Donna Rosa, and Luna di Miele, and an array of Executive Chef Montobbio’s chef-driven cuisine. The evening’s proceeds benefit Two Sparrows Village, a nonprofit organization serving special needs families in South Metro Atlanta. Tickets are on sale for $95 per person at https://enzo-itl.com/experience/grand-gala-opening and include food and beverages.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Two Decatur communities sold for $257.5 million
Real estate investor and developer Northwood Ravin sold two Decatur apartment communities to the HHHunt Corp. residential company for $257.5 million. The five-story, wrap-style complexes, Scott Crossing at 2550 Blackmon Drive and Point on Scott at 2532 N. Decatur Road, have been renamed Abberly Skye and Abberly Onyx, respectively. Abberly Skye sold for $162.5 million, and Abberly Onyx sold for $95 million.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Is Raphael Warnock an Ordained Minister?
As the midterms near, voters have begun to question if Senator Raphael Warnock is an ordained minister, where he attended seminary, and whether he holds a Ph.D.
AdWeek
WSB Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns to Retire, Station Names Replacement
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSB chief meteorologist Glenn Burns is retiring after almost 41 years at the Atlanta ABC station. Burns joined WSB in 1982 and...
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
Atlanta, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta. The Banneker High School football team will have a game with Benjamin E. Mays High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Stone Mountain High School football team will have a game with Midtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Eater
Four More Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall at Lee and White
Add three more restaurant stalls and a coffee shop to the lineup at the food hall taking shape at Lee and White in West End. UK coffee giant Costa Coffee, California-based Sweet Red Peach bakery, Creme de la Crepe, and Cielito Lindo taqueria join previously announced locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Pastaholic at the food hall, which is expected to open by spring 2023.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
Eater
Where to Eat in Stone Mountain, Georgia
Just 30 minutes east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Georgia, is known to many for its gigantic rock dome of exposed granite and the 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces that surround it. On a clear in Atlanta (and at the right vantage point,) you might even catch a glimpse of the big rock formation in the distance. Yet, locals know this city and its charming village and Main Street are home to so much more, including an emerging food scene with plenty of great spots for celebratory meals, casual bites, and exciting beverages to sip. Surprise your tastebuds and explore the restaurants and breweries in the city of Stone Mountain.
70 years after downtown connector split Atlanta, there’s a new effort to “stitch” it back together
ATLANTA — Seventy years ago, the downtown connector split the center of Atlanta into two. The split created significant impacts on Black neighborhoods that were once united throughout the area. Now, there is a renewed effort to “stitch” them back together. Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Central Atlanta...
At a food mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
