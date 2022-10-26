Just 30 minutes east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Georgia, is known to many for its gigantic rock dome of exposed granite and the 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces that surround it. On a clear in Atlanta (and at the right vantage point,) you might even catch a glimpse of the big rock formation in the distance. Yet, locals know this city and its charming village and Main Street are home to so much more, including an emerging food scene with plenty of great spots for celebratory meals, casual bites, and exciting beverages to sip. Surprise your tastebuds and explore the restaurants and breweries in the city of Stone Mountain.

