ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program

ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?

College Park, Ga.- Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday night. […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb player and coach win top honors at ASPIRE Awards

DeKalb Silver Streaks coach Delton Schoates joined freshman phenom Najee Smothers as award winners at the 2022 American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ (AAASP) ASPIRE Awards Banquet on Oct. 23. According to a news release, Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) awards recognize the contributions of individuals...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ENZO STEAKHOUSE AND BAR PRESENTS A GRAND OPENING GALA

Festive and Philanthropic Celebration Featuring a Ribbon Cutting, Cocktails, Chef-Driven Cuisine, Live Music and More. Monday, November 7, 2022 From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Opening its doors in late September, ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is ready to officially celebrate its arrival with a festive and philanthropic celebration. On Monday, November 7, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., revelers are invited to ENZO’s Grand Opening Gala, an exciting evening that kicks off with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and Dan T. Cathy, Chief Visionary of Trilith. Guests are then invited to walk the red carpet and enter an elegant and spirited atmosphere featuring live music from the UpScale Band, signature cocktails including the Palmariva, Donna Rosa, and Luna di Miele, and an array of Executive Chef Montobbio’s chef-driven cuisine. The evening’s proceeds benefit Two Sparrows Village, a nonprofit organization serving special needs families in South Metro Atlanta. Tickets are on sale for $95 per person at https://enzo-itl.com/experience/grand-gala-opening and include food and beverages.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Two Decatur communities sold for $257.5 million

Real estate investor and developer Northwood Ravin sold two Decatur apartment communities to the HHHunt Corp. residential company for $257.5 million. The five-story, wrap-style complexes, Scott Crossing at 2550 Blackmon Drive and Point on Scott at 2532 N. Decatur Road, have been renamed Abberly Skye and Abberly Onyx, respectively. Abberly Skye sold for $162.5 million, and Abberly Onyx sold for $95 million.
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Eater

Four More Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall at Lee and White

Add three more restaurant stalls and a coffee shop to the lineup at the food hall taking shape at Lee and White in West End. UK coffee giant Costa Coffee, California-based Sweet Red Peach bakery, Creme de la Crepe, and Cielito Lindo taqueria join previously announced locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Pastaholic at the food hall, which is expected to open by spring 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Where to Eat in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Just 30 minutes east of Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Georgia, is known to many for its gigantic rock dome of exposed granite and the 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces that surround it. On a clear in Atlanta (and at the right vantage point,) you might even catch a glimpse of the big rock formation in the distance. Yet, locals know this city and its charming village and Main Street are home to so much more, including an emerging food scene with plenty of great spots for celebratory meals, casual bites, and exciting beverages to sip. Surprise your tastebuds and explore the restaurants and breweries in the city of Stone Mountain.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy