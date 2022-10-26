Halloween may have a long and complex history, but today it’s more a creature of the marketplace than anything else. Last year, Americans spent over $10 billion on Halloween — over $3 billion on candy alone. Dentists must love Halloween. When I was a boy, Halloween had us going door to door, trick-or-treating our neighbors. Mostly, it was a chance to actually see who lived in the houses around the neighborhood. One time, I popped into the church down the street...

