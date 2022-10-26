Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion/Brown: Halloween provides a timeline of how we've changed as a society
Halloween may have a long and complex history, but today it’s more a creature of the marketplace than anything else. Last year, Americans spent over $10 billion on Halloween — over $3 billion on candy alone. Dentists must love Halloween. When I was a boy, Halloween had us going door to door, trick-or-treating our neighbors. Mostly, it was a chance to actually see who lived in the houses around the neighborhood. One time, I popped into the church down the street...
Abbey's Road: Celebrating 14 years of...work?
On Oct. 25, Mr. Roy and I celebrated our 14th wedding anniversary by exchanging gifts and eating a quiet dinner at a restaurant that’s mildly out of our price range. It was a beautiful, low-key way to celebrate a milestone that is just as awkward and formative as the teenage years themselves. And I am beyond grateful to have made it this far. ...
Comments / 0