Thiem only given wildcard for qualifying at Paris Masters as Gasquet, Mannarino, Rinderknech and Simon lead main draw recipients

Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland. Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded...
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev cuts short Thiem's stay in Vienna
Dominic Thiem has been playing really well but the draw let him down by giving him Medvedev in round two and the Russian prevailed 6-3 6-3. Dominic Thiem put forward another strong showing but the Austrian simply could not deal with Medvedev. The Russian gave him plenty of problems in the past as well and today he was simply a wall not allowing any ball to move past him.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Says ‘Chances Are Very High’ She Plays Tennis Again
Don’t close the door on Serena Williams career just yet. After what many assumed was a farewell at the U.S. Open, Williams spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco and warned of a possible return. “I’m not retired…The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come...
tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed
Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals round-robin groups are drawn in Fort Worth
The stage is set for the 2022 WTA Finals, as the groups for the round-robin portion of the prestigious year-ending championships were drawn on Friday night in Fort Worth. Each singles player or doubles team will face off against all of the other participants in their respective group during the first six days of the tournament. At the end of the round-robin matches, the top two players or teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination semifinals.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
tennisuptodate.com
Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces birth of second child with son James born
Former World No.1, Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed another addition to her family post retirement with the birth of her son, James earlier this week which was announced on Thursday. Wozniacki who is married to former NBA champion, David Lee add to their family with daughter Olivia born last June with...
tennisuptodate.com
Denis Shapovalov secures Vienna Open final over Coric
Denis Shapovalov continued his excellent Vienna Open run by beating Borna Coric in the semi-final 7-6(4) 6-0. The Canadian will face Daniil Medvedev in the final tomorrow hoping to play another great match and win the trophy. He's been playing excellent tennis all week long and it's been a trend in the past few weeks with him looking much sharper than earlier in the year.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend excited about upcoming Netflix tennis series - "I hope it does for the sport what it did for F1"
American tennis player Taylor Fritz, who won his first ATP 500 and Masters titles this year, is all set to charm his fans off the court and add a plethora of new ones as well. Netflix's behind-the-scenes look at how some of the biggest names in tennis travel the world and prepare for Grand Slams and other tournaments will feature the 24-year-old, who is also America's top-ranked tennis player.
ESPN
Stan Wawrinka advances with crowd-pleasing win at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland -- Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors, digging deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round on Thursday after failing to serve out the match in the second set. Two days after a straight-set win over No. 3-ranked Casper Ruud,...
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem ends 2022 season after Vienna defeat, won't take qualifying wildcard for Paris Masters
Dominic Thiem won't play this year anymore as the Austrian opted against playing the Paris Masters qualifiers. Thiem probably thought that he would get the main draw in Paris which would have made far more sense for him than to play the qualifiers. The Austrian's goal was to enter the top 100 before the end of the year and playing in Paris would have given him that but he surprised many by rejecting the wild card after losing to Medvedev in Vienna.
tennisuptodate.com
Dramatic coaching split for Garcia ahead of WTA Finals: "I preferred to cut rather than tear"
Carolina Garcia parted ways with her coach just days before the WTA Finals were set to begin in Forth Worth. The French player will be playing at her first WTA Finals due to a dream season which saw her hit an even higher peak than several years ago when she won back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. Garcia started working with her coach last year and since then they have been able to completely transform her career.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev accused of being a 'puppet of oil sheikhs' after signing up for Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev has been called out by German media for allowing himself to be used as a propaganda tool at the Diriyah Cup. Zverev signed up along with Medvedev to play tennis at the Diriyah Cup in Saudia Arabia and it's not gone done well in his native Germany. Saudi Arabia has been widely condemned in the western world for an abysmal human rights record due to all sorts of practices that are deemed unacceptable in European countries such as Germany.
tennisuptodate.com
"Great to see Thiem playing at such a level again" - Medvedev pays tribute to former US Open champion after Vienna win
Daniil Medvedev is glad to see Dominic Thiem playing well again writing it on social media, after their thrilling Vienna Open clash. Thiem has been finding his best in recent weeks and while still not at peak operating capacity, he's looked like himself far more this month than recent months. They had plenty of clashes before with Thiem handing Medvedev a very painful defeat at the US Open the year he won the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu out of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow as injury woes continue
Previously Emma Raducanu was confirmed to lead Great Britain's charge at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next month in Glasgow with injury doubts priorly dispelled by Anne Keothavong, the captain saying that she really wanted to play. But these injury doubts have meant that Raducanu has pulled out of...
