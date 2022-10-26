Thiem only given wildcard for qualifying at Paris Masters as Gasquet, Mannarino, Rinderknech and Simon lead main draw recipients

Dominic Thiem won't play this year anymore as the Austrian opted against playing the Paris Masters qualifiers. Thiem probably thought that he would get the main draw in Paris which would have made far more sense for him than to play the qualifiers. The Austrian's goal was to enter the top 100 before the end of the year and playing in Paris would have given him that but he surprised many by rejecting the wild card after losing to Medvedev in Vienna.

1 DAY AGO